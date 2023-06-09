Transfer market, Roma are thinking of Scamacca for the attack

He grew up in Roma and now he might come back. Gianluca Scamacca it is the new option of the yellow and red club to strengthen the attack. Serious injury to Tammy Abraham on the last day of the championship he upset the plans of the club, which now has to find a replacement for the Englishman.

Hypothesis of a return on loan

Roma would have started making contact with the West Ham for a return on loan from the class of 1999, in Trigoria between 2015 and 2017 before moving to the Netherlands to Psv Eindhoven. He is also recovering from a serious injury and from a long inactivity, which did not give him the opportunity to participate in the Europa League final against Fiorentina, Scamacca scored eight goals across all competitions in his first season in England. In the meantime, the Giallorossi continue to carry on the operations that have already started and in the next few hours they would like to close with the defender Evan N’Dickahis contract with Eintracht Frankfurt is about to expire, for which there was also interest from Milan.