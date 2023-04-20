Home » 15 containers in place F1 motorboats are here! |F1|Rowing_Sina News
　　#郑州兴起电船国际顶级赛##F1 Motorboat World Championship Zhengzhou Kaisai#[15containersinplaceF1motorboatsarehere!】FromApril29thtoApril30ththe2023UIMF1MotorboatWorldChampionships(abbreviation:F1H2O)ZhengzhouGrandPrixChinawillbeheldintheLonghuwatersofZhengdongNewDistrictAsthecompetitiondateapproachesvarioustaskshavealsoenteredthefinalsprintstageOnApril20th15containersincludingthecontainerofthehostChinaTianrongF1motorboatteamwereshippedallofwhichwerestationedinthe15000-square-metercompetitionpaddockofthiscompetitionwhichalsomeansthattheF1motorcyclesofthe10teamsparticipatinginthiscompetitionAlltheboatscameOnApril20ththereportersawtwo”bigguys”inthepaddockareaof​​theF1H2OChinaZhengzhouGrandPrix-heavycraneswhichliftedthecontainerofChinaTianrongF1motorboatteamhighandplaceditstablyinthepaddockareaonflatgroundThecontainersofotherteamswerealsoplacedinorderunderthehoistingoftwoheavy-dutycranesandtheatmosphereofthearenagraduallyfilledupChenHuanmingteamleaderofChinaTianrongF1motorboatteamtoldreportersthatthecontainerwillcontainallthetoolsandequipmentrelatedtotheeventofeachteamincludingrowingboatsofcourseThenextstepwillbeunpackingTheteamswillopenthecontainerreassembletheboatandinspecttheline”TheF1PowerboatWorldChampionshipsholdsabout8-10racesaroundtheworldeveryyearandthemovementbetweeneachstationisabigmovefortheentirepowerboatracingteam”ChenHuanmingsaid

　　On April 21st, the containers for the Chinese Tianrong F1 motorboat team will be unpacked, and the host’s F1 motorboat will also make a wonderful appearance. Chen Huanming said that, unlike ordinary sports events, the key to winning an F1 motorboat race lies not only in the technical talent of the racer, but also in the mechanical performance of the rowing boat. The coordination and cooperation between the engine, propeller, racer and ground command is the key to achieving good results only if it is fully in place. As the teams arrive in Zhengzhou one after another, the mechanics of each team will also carefully assemble and fine-tune their respective rowing boats, so that the rowing boats will meet the new round of challenges with sufficient power. #郑州上常水水越量和感恩##F1 Motorboat in Zhengzhou##国际郑和水上顶级赛赛之约##speed and passion collision international Zheng#

　　

