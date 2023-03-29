Canadian Summer McIntosh says she’s put her whole life into this cause after she swam the world record 400-meter freestyle. However, the success came unexpectedly.

16-year-old Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh has set a world record in the 400-meter freestyle. The silver medalist at the World Championships clocked a time of 3:56.08 minutes on Tuesday evening (local time) at the Canadian selection meeting for the World Championships in Fukuoka (Japan). In Toronto, McIntosh undercut the old record of the Australian Ariarne Titmus by 32 hundredths of a second.

“This just blows my mind,” McIntosh said. “In the last few years I have invested my whole life in this cause. I wanted to be the best that I can be.” However, the success was unexpected.

McIntosh already shone at the World Championships in Budapest last summer. In the Hungarian capital, she won four medals, including gold in the 200m butterfly and 400m individual medley.