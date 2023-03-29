Home Sports 16-year-old Canadian Summer McIntosh swims world record
Sports

16-year-old Canadian Summer McIntosh swims world record

by admin
16-year-old Canadian Summer McIntosh swims world record


Summer McIntosh: “This just blows my mind”
Image: AP

Canadian Summer McIntosh says she’s put her whole life into this cause after she swam the world record 400-meter freestyle. However, the success came unexpectedly.

D16-year-old Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh has set a world record in the 400-meter freestyle. The silver medalist at the World Championships clocked a time of 3:56.08 minutes on Tuesday evening (local time) at the Canadian selection meeting for the World Championships in Fukuoka (Japan). In Toronto, McIntosh undercut the old record of the Australian Ariarne Titmus by 32 hundredths of a second.

“This just blows my mind,” McIntosh said. “In the last few years I have invested my whole life in this cause. I wanted to be the best that I can be.” However, the success was unexpected.

McIntosh already shone at the World Championships in Budapest last summer. In the Hungarian capital, she won four medals, including gold in the 200m butterfly and 400m individual medley.

See also  Regional Championships Three titles won by the Pavia talents in the Carugate matches

You may also like

Jason Smyth: Paralympic sport’s fastest man retires aged...

Commentary: FC Bayern has lost credibility

Bradley Beal under investigation after hitting a fan

Shams: James recovered much earlier than expected, he...

National team: Winner of the bankruptcy test –...

Paratici: “Conte’s farewell to Tottenham? Here’s the truth”

The Ferrari Sf-23 is a problem: the revolution...

Former tour winner: Bradley Wiggins fleshes out sexual...

Cycling, the Almo Nial Nizzoli protagonist in Palermo

Thanks to Stanway – Bayern women shoot Wolfsburg...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy