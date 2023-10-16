Home » 175 Basketball League: Grassroots Phenomenon Takes Center Stage in Guilin for National Finals
Sports

175 Basketball League: Grassroots Phenomenon Takes Center Stage in Guilin for National Finals

by admin

A Grassroots Basketball Game with Players Under 1.75 Meters Begins National Finals in Guilin

On October 14th, the 2023 “Lijiang” Cup 175 Basketball League National Finals commenced in Guilin, originating from a grassroots basketball game in the city known for its scenic beauty. The average height of the players participating in this league is less than 1.75 meters, making it a unique and intriguing competition.

With 12 teams from various parts of the country, including Chongqing, Guizhou, and Yantai, Shandong, the teams were divided into four groups to compete in a round-robin format. The top two teams from each group will advance based on the upper and lower halves until the top four teams are determined. The final match to determine the league champion will take place on October 18.

The “175 Basketball League” was first launched in Guilin in 2016 and quickly gained popularity within the basketball community. The league has specific height restrictions for its players, with the average height of team members staying within 1.75 meters and the tallest player not exceeding 1.83 meters. The league focuses on innovative gameplay that highlights unique and high-quality events, emphasizing on being “small, fast, smart, and accurate”. This concept has resonated with players and fans, contributing to the league’s success.

The league’s opening match took place that evening between Guilin Blue Lotus Basketball Club and Guilin Jinmao Center. The players showcased their skills with impeccable dribbling, passing, and layups. They displayed their speed and power through steals, counterattacks, and efficient breakthroughs. The scores fluctuated throughout the game, creating an intense and thrilling atmosphere. The audience outside the court cheered and applauded in awe of the players’ excellent skills and seamless teamwork.

See also  Elden Ring Raiders｜Super Weapon Moonlight Japanese Sword Famous Sword

Ultimately, the Blue Lotus team emerged victorious in a captivating match against Guilin Jinmao Center, with a final score of 82:66. The team’s impressive performance, coupled with the ecstatic cheering from the audience, propelled their momentum and secured them the first win in the tournament.

The 2023 “Lijiang” Cup 175 Basketball League National Finals promises to be a compelling display of talent, teamwork, and intense competition. Fans across the country eagerly await the upcoming matches to witness which team will ultimately be crowned as the league champion.

You may also like

The Czech president also dodged. I have a...

Cuban Stars Clash: Aroldis Chapman and Yordan Alvarez...

Georgia TE Brock Bowers to undergo ankle surgery,...

Wang Xinghao Secures Victory in the Prestigious “Nie...

Austria solves the EM ticket – sport.ORF.at

Barcelona Aims to Secure Joao Félix’s Future

Barça appeals the latest decision of the judge...

Inter Miami’s International Debut: Messi Set to Take...

Spain Clinches Spot in Euro 2024 with Victory...

Anthony Jeanjean 3rd overall in the BMX freestyle...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy