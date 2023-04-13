Home Sports 18-year-old volleyball player Julia Ituma from Italy dies in Turkey
Sports

18-year-old volleyball player Julia Ituma from Italy dies in Turkey

by admin
18-year-old volleyball player Julia Ituma from Italy dies in Turkey

VVolleyball player Julia Ituma is dead. The Italian died at the age of 18 in the early hours of Thursday morning after her team’s Champions League game in Turkey, her club Igor Gorgonzola Novara announced on Thursday. The Turkish police are investigating the circumstances of the death. The association expressed its condolences and condolences to Ituma’s family and loved ones. “The club and all of its members who are heartbroken by the loss will respectfully remain silent on this matter.”

The President of the Italian Volleyball Federation, Giuseppe Manfredi, also expressed his sadness. Ituma’s death not only shocked the volleyball world, but all Italian sport. “Today we mourn not only a great talent, but above all a wonderful 18-year-old girl.” The association ordered a minute’s silence for all volleyball games in Italy that will be played until Sunday.

Igor Gorgonzola Novara’s team stayed in Istanbul for the Champions League semi-final second leg. On Wednesday evening the team played against the Turkish club Eczacibasi Dynavit Istanbul. After winning the first leg (3:2), they lost the second leg 0:3, which eliminated the team from the northern Italian city of Novara from the Champions League.

See also  The oasis of Nomadelfia (Photo) - International

You may also like

the dead volleyball players in Istanbul – breaking...

Martinsville represents emotional trip down memory lane for...

According to IOC recommendation: Triathlon allows neutral participation...

This is the ATP ranking before the Barcelona...

Quarter-finals in the Europa League: will Union Saint-Gilloise...

Premier League removes sports betting companies from its...

Lia Wälti: A break as a warning shot

Seconds out, round three – what is happening...

Paris Saint-Germain: Coach Galtier is burdened with serious...

Premier League clubs to ban gambling sponsorship on...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy