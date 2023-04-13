VVolleyball player Julia Ituma is dead. The Italian died at the age of 18 in the early hours of Thursday morning after her team’s Champions League game in Turkey, her club Igor Gorgonzola Novara announced on Thursday. The Turkish police are investigating the circumstances of the death. The association expressed its condolences and condolences to Ituma’s family and loved ones. “The club and all of its members who are heartbroken by the loss will respectfully remain silent on this matter.”

The President of the Italian Volleyball Federation, Giuseppe Manfredi, also expressed his sadness. Ituma’s death not only shocked the volleyball world, but all Italian sport. “Today we mourn not only a great talent, but above all a wonderful 18-year-old girl.” The association ordered a minute’s silence for all volleyball games in Italy that will be played until Sunday.

Igor Gorgonzola Novara’s team stayed in Istanbul for the Champions League semi-final second leg. On Wednesday evening the team played against the Turkish club Eczacibasi Dynavit Istanbul. After winning the first leg (3:2), they lost the second leg 0:3, which eliminated the team from the northern Italian city of Novara from the Champions League.