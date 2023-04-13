Tijana Dapčević traveled to Hurghada with her son and they are enjoying their vacation together, and the singer’s followers are also delighted.

Source: ATA Images

Tijana Dapčević traveled to Hurghada with her son Vuk already on vacation delighted followers by showing how much her heir looks like herand considering that this is their first visit to this destination and that she does not hide anything from her audience, the singer promised a lot of posts, and “warned” everyone who follows her that she will spam them.

“I will spam with riles, posts and stories, feel free to delete me“, Tijana wrote along with the video from the plane, and on the first day she immediately called from Hurghada.

She posed by the pool and the complex where they are staying, and what delighted her followers were her completely natural posts. It is known that Tijana is not one of those pop personalities who “paint” her life with filters on social networks, so they told her: “Well done for the video, for the beautiful woman and for the styling“, “Good for life without filters and foiling“…

Tijana Dapcevic has been happily married to his wife Milan for more than twenty years. They met at a basketball game in Sombor, and after four days of dating, they started living together. They got married on April 28, 2001, and had a son in 2009.

