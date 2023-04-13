Predecessor to Twix: Mars is bringing back the Raider brand after 30 years
Raider returns. The food company Mars Wrigley is reviving the cult brand for a short time.
A classic returns to German supermarket shelves. Like the food company Mars Wrigley in one press release announces that the cult brand Raider will be revived for a short time. Raider is the predecessor of Twix. The renaming took place in 1991.
Raider returns to German supermarket shelves
Raider will be available as a limited retro edition. The design should be reminiscent of the look of the 80s. The chocolate bar will be available as a single bar and in a five-pack.
Mars Wrigley will begin shipping items starting week 25, which is June 20th. How long Raider will be available is currently not known.
The original of this post “Mars is bringing back the Raider brand after 30 years” comes from chip.de.
tos/CHIP