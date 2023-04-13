There is no genetic engineering in the plant

Raider returns. The food company Mars Wrigley is reviving the cult brand for a short time.

A classic returns to German supermarket shelves. Like the food company Mars Wrigley in one press release announces that the cult brand Raider will be revived for a short time. Raider is the predecessor of Twix. The renaming took place in 1991.

Raider returns to German supermarket shelves

Raider will be available as a limited retro edition. The design should be reminiscent of the look of the 80s. The chocolate bar will be available as a single bar and in a five-pack.

Mars Wrigley will begin shipping items starting week 25, which is June 20th. How long Raider will be available is currently not known.