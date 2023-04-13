Home Health Predecessor to Twix: Mars is bringing back the Raider brand after 30 years
Health

Predecessor to Twix: Mars is bringing back the Raider brand after 30 years

by admin
Predecessor to Twix: Mars is bringing back the Raider brand after 30 years

Predecessor to Twix: Mars is bringing back the Raider brand after 30 years

  • E-Mail

  • Split


  • More

  • Twitter


  • Press


  • Report an error

    Spotted an Error?

    Please mark the relevant words in the text. Report the error to the editors with just two clicks.

    There is no genetic engineering in the plant

    But no worry:
    Genetically modified
     are the

Raider returns. The food company Mars Wrigley is reviving the cult brand for a short time.

The one with one Links marked with a symbol or underline are affiliate links. If a purchase is made, we will receive one Provision – at no extra cost to you! More info

A classic returns to German supermarket shelves. Like the food company Mars Wrigley in one press release announces that the cult brand Raider will be revived for a short time. Raider is the predecessor of Twix. The renaming took place in 1991.

Order food quickly and easily online with Lieferando.de

Fancy hot pizza, juicy burgers or fresh sushi? Order online now and enjoy comfortably at home or in the office. (Advertisement)

Raider returns to German supermarket shelves

Raider will be available as a limited retro edition. The design should be reminiscent of the look of the 80s. The chocolate bar will be available as a single bar and in a five-pack.

Mars Wrigley will begin shipping items starting week 25, which is June 20th. How long Raider will be available is currently not known.

The original of this post “Mars is bringing back the Raider brand after 30 years” comes from chip.de.

tos/CHIP

See also  "Risks from parties and festivals"

You may also like

Parkinson, a new method allows the diagnosis of...

Fake Green Passes in a medical center, 65...

“Donating organs means giving life, the highest expression...

Smoking cessation through hypnosis: – Medicine and Health,...

Mary Quant is dead: she invented the miniskirt...

Covid, the Arturo variant now strikes the eye

Study: Vegans do not automatically live healthier lives

540,000 euros for projects involving data managers, research...

Every age counts – further development of the...

The study of the evolution of microbes on...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy