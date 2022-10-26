Original title: 2 goals in 4 minutes at the age of 19 (quote)

Liu Boyang breaks the team’s youngest scoring record in the Super League (theme)

Xinmin Evening News reporter Guan Yin

Wu Lei’s outbreak is certainly surprising, but with his strength, it will be a matter of time. In contrast, another teenager of the Haigang team was born last night, and I am afraid it is the team’s biggest gain. In the last 4 minutes of the game, the 19-year-old Liu Boyang, who came off the bench, scored two goals in a row. He broke the record for the youngest player to score in the Chinese Super League in the history of the Harbour team.

Liu Boyang, who was born in April 2003, is 1.81 meters tall and is a good material for playing center. In the 75th minute, Liu Boyang, who was wearing the No. 39 shirt, replaced Wu Lei. At this time, the score was already 5-0. Just when most people thought the rest was just “garbage time”, Liu Boyang turned it into his own performance time. In the 87th minute, in the face of his teammates’ straight block, he was running at a high speed in the middle of the penalty area. He dexterously returned the ball to his teammate Caron, then continued to reflexively rush into the penalty area, and finally responded to Li Shenglong’s cross and pushed and scored. , This goal also fully demonstrated his outstanding frontcourt response and ability to make the ball. In the first minute of stoppage time, Liu Boyang appeared in the most dangerous area in the middle of the penalty area at the right time. After his teammate’s shot was blocked by the goalkeeper, he easily made a supplementary shot and scored. With a brace in just 4 minutes, Liu Boyang almost stole the limelight from his predecessor Wu Lei.

Being able to score twice in a very short period of time, Liu Boyang’s brilliant performance has made more people remember his name, it will also greatly help his self-confidence, and of course it will also win him more chance to play.