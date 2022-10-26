RIMOWA held a limited-time exhibition in Shanghai to pay tribute to the beauty of craftsmanship

Since its establishment in Cologne in 1898, RIMOWA has been committed to the pursuit of the ultimate beauty of craftsmanship, providing the perfect travel solution for discerning travelers around the world. RIMOWA recently launched the campaign “Ingenieurskunst” (German for the beauty of craftsmanship), showcasing the brand’s superb technical craftsmanship. Now, this limited-time exhibition to promote the spirit of RIMOWA brand heritage has come to Shanghai.

RIMOWA will hold the “RIMOWA Craftsmanship” exhibition at Taikoo Li Central Park East, Qiantan, Shanghai from October 24th to November 6th, with a special event on the opening day on October 24th. This exhibition will present the legendary past and continuous development of this German brand, leading the audience to walk through the exhibition hall space, travel through time and space, and take a look at the history of the brand from its establishment in 1898 to the present. The oldest exhibit dates back to 1947.

Innovation is the core spirit of RIMOWA. Therefore, the brand has also opened a dedicated exhibition space for the latest modern works. Interactive exhibition installations showcase the brand’s core products on a conveyor belt.

In order to pay tribute to the engineers and craftsmen who created RIMOWA products, RIMOWA took the product production process as another major theme of this exhibition, focusing on presenting each of the brand’s aluminum-magnesium alloy product series. production stage. From the cutting and opening of aluminum-magnesium alloy raw materials, to the formation of RIMOWA’s classic grooved design, to the final assembly of the luggage, a video records each piece of the beloved RIMOWA. ) the process by which a product is formed in pairs of skilled hands. Viewers can also see how the parts of each RIMOWA suitcase are assembled in another corner that reveals the RIMOWA production process.

RIMOWA’s journeys don’t end there, they will continue with discerning travelers from all over the world. This exhibition will also use a video to show that various types of travel products of RIMOWA are integrated into the daily life of local people.

The exhibition also features immersive audio and visual installations, where viewers can sit back and experience innovative tactile experiences that haunt the sound and images created for the Ingenieurskunst campaign.

Well-known actors and singers Xu Weizhou and Song Yanfei came to check in the “RIMOWA Craft Realm” limited-time exhibition. At the same time, media friends and brand friends participated in the opening celebration. The brand provided German-style cocktails and food with Asian specialties and personalized engraving services that night. Following the Shanghai Station, this limited-time exhibition will continue to tour in China.