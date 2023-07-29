2. Bundesliga: | sportschau.de

Status: 07/29/2023 3:02 p.m

SV Elversberg missed a dream start to their premiere season in the 2nd Bundesliga at Hannover 96.

On Saturday (July 29th, 2023), the Saarlanders only managed to draw 2: 2 (2: 1) at Hannover 96 despite a two-goal lead, but still scored the first point on the mission called by coach Horst Steffen to stay up in the league.

Marcel Correia (22′) and Wahid Faghir (38′) scored the goals for the underdog who put on a good performance overall. Thanks to Cedric Teuchert (42nd, penalty kick after video evidence) and Nicolo Tresoldi (54th), Hannover averted a false start to the new season.

Error by 96 goalkeeper Zieler

The third-division champions made a brave start in front of 29,200 spectators and punished the mistakes made by Lower Saxony coldly, so Ron-Robert Zieler didn’t look good in goal when Faghir made it 0-2 in the meantime. Only Teuchert’s penalty goal breathed new life into the 96ers.

So the equalization was fine. Nevertheless, Elversberg had more chances: The conspicuous Faghir (52nd) only hit the crossbar. Hannover also had their sights set on victory, Teuchert missed in the closing stages (87′).

Elversberg against Rostock, Hanover in Nuremberg

On Matchday 2, SV 07 Elversberg is challenged at home against Hansa Rostock (Saturday, August 5th, 2023, 1 p.m.). Hannover plays in Nuremberg a day later (1.30 p.m.).

