In the 92nd minute the Dolomiti Bellunesi would have the chance to conquer the field of Cjarlins Muzane and obtain three platinum points against the last Friulians in the standings. However, captain Simone Corbanese had his attempt saved by home goalkeeper Barlocco, and so the chance to reach 16 points was blocked.

In any case, we saw a good Dolomites in a match conditioned by the fear of both teams, which a possible defeat would have done very badly. There were a few occasions on both sides, but the most tempting was available to guests. In any case, it is the fourth consecutive useful result in the league away from home.

And on Saturday a Clodiense arrives at the Polisportivo, which has just slipped to second place after the internal knockout in the direct clash with Virtus Bolzano.

CJARLINS MUZANE – BELLUNE DOLOMITES 0-0.

CJARLINS MUZANE (4-3-1-2): Barlocco; Alesso, Codromaz, Syku, Zaccone (82′ White); Gerevini, Cavallini, Fedrizzi (76′ Parise); Cattaneo (64′ Band); Valenti (72′ Agnoletti), Di Maira (17′ D’Apollonia). Subs: Becchi, Loi, Ristic, Mignogna. Coach Carmine Parlato.

BELLUNE DOLOMITES (4-3-1-2): Virvilas; Cucchisi, Alari, Sommacal, Macchioni (88′ Toniolo); Thomas Cossalter (66′ De Carli), Onescu, Arcopinto; Alex Cossalter; Corbanese, Svidercoschi. Subs: Saccon, Pasqualino, Casella, Conti, Alcides, Faraon. Coach Diego Zanin.

Referee: Mihalache from Terni. Assistants: Boubaker from Foligno, Crostella from Foligno.

Notes: corners 3-4. Booked Codromaz, Fedrizzi, Alesso, Agnoletti, D’Apollonia, Codromaz, Cavallini (C), Sommacal, Alex Cossalter (D). Banse (C) expelled in the 95th minute for protests. Recovery 5′ pt, 5′ st In the 92nd minute Corbanese (D) had a penalty saved.