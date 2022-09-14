2022 “Danghu Ten Game Cup” CCTV TV Go Fast Chess Tournament Opens



Yesterday morning, the 2022 “Zhejiang Pinghu·Danghu Ten Game Cup” CCTV TV Go Fast Chess Tournament opened. Lin Jianchao, chairman of the Chinese Go Association, announced the opening of the game, and city leaders Zhou Junbo, Ke Weiming, Song Yiling and Xu Jing attended.

Pinghu is located in the corner of Wugenyue, where Wu and Yue cultures blend together, and has a long history of more than 6,000 years. It is reported that the CCTV TV Go Fast Chess Tournament has been in Pinghu for six consecutive years. The competition was held in the form of single-elimination and elimination, and the competition rules approved by the Chinese Weiqi Association were adopted. The top 32 professional players in China‘s latest ranking, including the defending champion Ke Jie of the previous competition, came to the competition, and the first round of the top 32 began today. The final will be held on the afternoon of September 16 at the Yongnian Pavilion of the “Danghu Ten Game” Go Park.

Zhou Junbo, Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and Mayor, said in his speech that he hoped that the players can play the best style, play the best level, and play the best friendship, show the infinite charm and rich connotation of the game of Go, and bring a high level to everyone. , A competitive Go feast. Pinghu will also provide you with first-class event guarantees on the basis of summarizing the experience of hosting the competition over the years, and create a more superior competition environment and conditions with higher requirements and higher standards.