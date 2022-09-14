The famous Zhao school “Panfusov” reappears on the stage after nearly 30 years Chen Zhangxia: the most difficult play in the past 20 years

Chen Zhangxia (right) and teacher Yan Guixiang.Photo courtesy/Chen Zhangxia

A classic Zhao school drama “Panfusov”, which has not been staged for nearly 30 years, was recently staged by Chen Zhangxia, an outstanding young actor from the Beijing Opera House, on the stage of the National Centre for the Performing Arts, which delighted the audience. In an interview, Chen Zhangxia said frankly that the most important thanks to Mr. Yan Guixiang, a famous Peking Opera master, for his successful performance of “Panfusov”. To pass on this play is also a test of his unremitting efforts in the art for more than 20 years. .

The Peking Opera Panfsof is adapted from the Yue Opera of the same name and is the representative work of the famous Peking Opera artist Zhao Yanxia. Yan Guixiang, a famous Peking Opera artist from Beijing Peking Opera Theatre, often performed the play in the 1980s, and it was very popular among fans. However, due to the rich and varied singing styles of this play, it is quite difficult to create characters and perform, so it has not been staged for a long time in the past 30 years.

“Seven years ago, I was fortunate to be taught by Mr. Yan Guixiang, and learned from the teacher a fold of the ‘Panfu’ in “Panfusov”.” Chen Zhangxia said that the study has benefited me a lot, not only I have personal experience The artistic features and rich connotations of the Zhao School, as well as the unique character shaping method of Mr. Yan Guixiang, gave him a truly “enlightened” artistic experience.

In preparation for this year’s “Fashion of Youth” youth Peking Opera talent show organized by the Beijing Peking Opera Theatre, Chen Zhangxia learned from Yan Guixiang the entire play “Panfusov”, which became a leap on her personal artistic path. “‘Sof’ Yizhe Mr. Yan has no video materials, only audio recordings, so she taught me orally, with a little recollection, and taught me her precious experience and stage experience accumulated over the years.” In order to be more in line with the present According to the audience’s aesthetic needs and the characteristics of the times, Yan Guixiang also made appropriate adjustments to some of the narration, singing, and performance in the play, making the characters more prominent, the plot smoother, and the emotions richer. At the same time, Liu Yaochun, a famous Peking Opera star who co-starred with Yan Guixiang in “Panfusov”, also paid a lot of effort for the revival of the play.

“The reason why this play is difficult lies mainly in the performance. It is necessary to show Yan Lanzhen’s dignified atmosphere as the daughter of the prime minister, but also to reflect her distinct personality. The transformation in it is particularly delicate, and the measure of proportion is a test of the actor’s skill.” Chen Zhangxia admitted frankly , this is the most difficult play in the more than 20 years of learning play. “This time at the National Centre for the Performing Arts, the audience responded enthusiastically, which shows the fans’ love for this play, and it also encouraged me.”

Chen Zhangxia was not born in a family of Peking Opera, but she was born with a good voice and studied folk songs since childhood. “Jiangsu Drama School came to recruit students one year, and when I heard that there was a vocal music major, I was very happy to go. After I arrived, I knew it was Peking Opera, but fortunately the teacher only asked for singing.” With the song “Little Back Basket”, Chen Zhangxia He successfully passed the exam and began to study Peking Opera with teacher Li Yanping from the age of 12.

“In the six years of my life at the drama school, I didn’t even take a vacation during the winter and summer vacations. I stayed at the teacher’s house. Everyday life revolved around Peking Opera. My classmates called me a ‘play idiot’.” Chen Zhangxia recalled that she practiced the exercises by herself at that time. I didn’t dare to say a word until my feet were rubbed with blood, and thus laid a very solid foundation. When she graduated, she chose to continue her studies, who could have stayed in the Jiangsu Peking Opera Company, and was admitted to the China Academy of Opera with excellent results, and successfully entered the Beijing Peking Opera Company.

Unexpectedly, after arriving at the Peking Opera House, Chen Zhangxia could only play tricks because of her poor voice. But she didn’t give up, she kept pondering and adjusting, and later practiced her voice with teacher Yan Guixiang. “The first play I learned with Mr. Yan was “Xun Guanniang”. After finishing the study, her voice became much better and she became more confident.” Since then, she has played “The Legend of the White Snake”, “Shilang Visits Mother”, “Drunken Concubine” and “Langya Mountain”. He has won the second prize of the 5th China Peking Opera Festival, the gold prize of the Hong Kong Chinese Opera Competition, and the silver prize of the Beijing Opera Hongmei Competition, and has grown into a young leading actor of the Beijing Peking Opera Theatre.

On the artistic path of Peking Opera, Chen Zhangxia has been obsessed and inferior, explored and worked hard, and finally ushered in bloom. On September 28, “Panvsov” will be on the Chang’an Grand Theater again to meet the test of more audiences. She also hopes to continue to polish and improve her performance, so as to truly inherit and perform this play.