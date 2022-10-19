2022 WorldSkills French Special Tournament kicks off, Chinese athletes ready to go

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-10-19 23:39

CCTV News Client News On the 19th, the 2022 WorldSkills Competition in France officially kicked off. In the French special competition, six young contestants sent from China will challenge the world‘s top skills in five projects: CAD mechanical design, plastering and partition system, mobile robot, health and social care, and digital construction.

All six players under the age of 22 are participating in the competition for the first time. Among them, Zheng Xusheng from the training center of Guangzhou Industrial and Trade Technician College participated in the CAD mechanical design project. Ma Hongda from Zhejiang Construction Technician College participated in the plastering and partition system project competition. Hou Kunpeng and Tang Gaoyuan jointly participated in the mobile robot project. Wu Yixin from the School of Nursing and Health Management, Shanghai Health Medical College participated in the competition for the health and social care project. Jia Guobo from Xi’an Construction Engineering Technician College participated in the digital construction competition. The six players will be challenged by the main committee and players from other countries over the next four days. The results of the special competition will be announced on the 23rd local time in France and the awards will be awarded.

The WorldSkills Competition is the largest and most influential vocational skills competition in the world today. It is known as the “World Skills Olympics”, and its competitive level represents the world‘s advanced level of vocational skills development today. Due to the impact of the epidemic, the 2022 WorldSkills Special Competition will be held in 15 countries from mid-September to late November, with a total of 62 competitions. In the competitions that have been carried out so far, the Chinese team has achieved excellent results. In the 17 events that have been completed, it has won 10 gold, 2 silver, 1 bronze and 4 wins. In the French special competition, in addition to the contestants, Chinese experts will also serve as competition judges and participate in exchanges and discussions on competition procedures and technical rules. (Headquarters reporter Jiang Hua)