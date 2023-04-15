2023 Asian Wrestling Championships: The Chinese team added one silver and one bronze on the closing day 2023-04-15 20:03:17.0 Source: Xinhua Net

The 2023 Asian Wrestling Championships will be held on the 14th in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, on the last match day. Chinese team players Liu Minghu and Bu Heerdun won the silver medal in the men’s freestyle wrestling 61kg class and the bronze medal in the 125kg class.

Liu Minghu defeated Ruzimov of Uzbekistan 8:2 in the semifinals, and lost 2:4 in the final to the runner-up of the 2022 U23 Wrestling World Championships, Ulu of Kyrgyzstan, and won the silver medal. This is after Habila Awusa Yiman won the silver medal in the men’s 97kg class on the 13th and won the first medal for the Chinese team in the history of the Asian Championships of this level. Second silver medal in the race.

In the men’s freestyle 125kg bronze medal match, Buhe Erdun defeated the 2022 U23 World Wrestling Championship champion and Iranian player Masumi Varady in just 1 minute and 05 seconds by landing his opponent on his shoulders. bronze medal.

Lin Zushen, another player from the Chinese team who broke into the bronze medal match, lost 0:11 to Japanese player Hayato Ishiguro. Unfortunately, he missed the podium in the men’s freestyle 86 kg class.