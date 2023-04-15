Asked by the audience to refund the ticket? The crew refuted the rumors! 69-year-old Jackie Chan shot “The Spirit of the Dragon Horse” and got 9 injections to close it!The Russian Pacific Fleet has entered the highest combat readiness… Let’s look at the hot news- Securities Times

7
- Asked by the audience to refund the ticket? The crew refuted the rumors! 69-year-old Jackie Chan shot “The Spirit of the Dragon Horse” and got 9 injections to close it!The Russian Pacific Fleet has entered the highest combat readiness…Look at the hot news Securities Times
- Jackie Chan’s new film promotion was choked by the audience, netizens: the film is not good The Epoch Times
- Jackie Chan was choked face-to-face for a bad film, and the audience shouted for a refund | China Press China Daily
- “It’s a pleasure to work with such a bad actor” Jackie Chan said amazingly in his promotion Lianhe Zaobao
- Sin Chew Daily Malaysia Latest News and Headlines Sin Chew Daily Malaysia Latest News and Headlines Sin Chew Daily
- View full coverage on Google News
See also Improving the cooperation mechanism and promoting industrial upgrading The 11th Beijing Film Festival talks about the deep integration of film and finance_investment and financing