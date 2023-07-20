2023 Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Youth Golf Tournament·Macao Grand Opening: A New Beginning for Golf in the Greater Bay Area

Thousands of Sails Race Like Tide | 2023 Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Youth Golf Tournament·Macao Grand Opening

On July 18, the “2023 Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Youth Golf Tour·Macau” officially began at the Caesars Golf Club in Macau. The event was organized by the Sports Bureau of the Macao Special Administrative Region Government, certified by the China Golf Association, and co-organized by the Bay Area Golf Club, Guangdong Golf Association, Hong Kong Golf Association, and Macau Champion Golf Club. It was operated by Guangdong Zhongao International Sports Promotion Co., Ltd.

This marked the first time that the golf event jointly created by the golf industry associations of Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macao entered Macau. It was also the first time that the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Series settled in the central city of the Greater Bay Area.

Before the game, a kick-off ceremony was held at Caesars Stadium, with various government officials and golf association representatives in attendance. Despite the rain, the ceremony was filled with enthusiasm and excitement.

The smooth entry of the event into Macau can be attributed to the joint efforts of the organizers and co-organizers. The Bay Area Golf Friendship Association, one of the organizers, has been committed to promoting golf culture and supporting various competitions, aiming to enhance the development of golf in Macao and foster exchanges with youth from across the country.

The Sports Bureau of the Macao Special Administrative Region Government expressed their support for the event, emphasizing its positive role in promoting Macao’s sports industry and enhancing its international image. They believe it will contribute to the development of golf in Macao, especially for the youth.

The Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Youth Golf Tournament aims to create a platform for young golfers to connect, communicate, and compete. With the event entering Macau, the territory of the tournament expanded, attracting enthusiastic young players from all over the country. This year, the tournament will hold a total of 12 events, building on its success since its inaugural edition in 2019.

The holding of the “2023 Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Youth Golf Tournament·Macau” is seen as a significant step in the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. It not only attracts the attention of young players nationwide but also receives support and encouragement from various provincial and municipal golf associations.

The event serves as a platform to empower the construction of the Greater Bay Area, promoting regional cooperation, and fostering cultural and sports tourism. It also contributes to the preparation for the 2025 Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao National Games, creating a favorable atmosphere and nurturing golf talent.

The grand opening of the “2023 Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Youth Golf Tour·Macau” signifies a new chapter for the event, with endless possibilities and development opportunities ahead.

