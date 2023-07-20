American Soldier Detained in North Korea Faces Legal Problems after Assaults in South Korea: New Details Emerge

U.S. Soldier, Travis King, Detained in North Korea after Crossing South-North Border

July 20, 2023 – In a shocking turn of events, new details have emerged about the legal problems faced by an American soldier who crossed the South-North border into North Korea. Travis King, a 23-year-old Army private, is currently being detained in North Korea after allegedly assaulting others in South Korea last year. According to U.S. officials, King was detained for nearly seven weeks.

This incident has presented new challenges for Washington’s handling of U.S.-North Korea relations, especially amid escalating tensions on the Korean peninsula. King’s fate remains uncertain as he remains in North Korean custody.

The incident occurred when King crossed the dividing line without permission while visiting the Joint Security Area, located in the Demilitarized Zone that separates the two Koreas. The U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM) is currently investigating the situation, and as of now, the United States has not engaged with North Korea regarding the soldier’s case.

King, a cavalry scout who joined the Army in January 2021 and has not deployed, spent 47 days in a South Korean detention facility before being escorted to Incheon International Airport. He was scheduled to board a flight to Texas on Monday, where he would face disciplinary action and possible dismissal.

In South Korea, King was involved in two separate assaults. Last September, he was suspected of assaulting a South Korean citizen outside a nightclub in Seoul’s popular district, Hongdae. The incident garnered significant attention in local media. In another incident in October, he was charged with damaging a police vehicle by kicking it while sitting in the back seat. He was fined $4,000 for this offense in February.

King’s mother, Claudine Gates, expressed shock upon learning about her son’s actions and crossing into North Korea. She stated, “I can’t imagine Travis doing something like this.” However, the court representative did not comment on Gates’ legal representation.

US Forces Korea, responsible for managing the 28,500 US military personnel stationed in South Korea, declined to comment on whether King had ever been held in one of their detention facilities. Former officers from US Forces Korea believe he was likely held at Camp Humphreys, a large U.S. military base in South Korea.

As the situation unfolds, both the United States and North Korea are expected to address the delicate diplomatic matters and ensure a resolution that takes into account the severity of the allegations against Travis King.

