2023 March Madness odds: Sweet 16 odds, spreads for NCAA Tournament

2023 March Madness odds: Sweet 16 odds, spreads for NCAA Tournament

We’re heading into the Sweet 16 after March Madness opened with a thrilling first week. Two No. 1 seeds are now at home watching the tournament like the rest of us, two teams located 165 miles apart in the state of Texas are still alive and a No. 15 seed is still dancing.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year for sports bettors. So if you’re looking to invest a little cash on the games left for the NCAA Men’s Tournamentwe’ve got you covered.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Sweet 16 games on Thursday and Friday, from the point spread, moneyline and total Over/Under (with all odds via FOX Bet).

Let’s jump into the fun!

[RELATED: Gonzaga wins, but Zags bettors lose]

All times ET

THURSDAY’S GAMES

No. 7 Michigan State (21-12) vs. No. 3 Kansas State (25-9), 6:30 p.m., TBS

Point spread: Michigan State -2 (Michigan State favored to win by more than 2 points, otherwise Kansas State covers)
Moneyline: Michigan State -143 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $16.99 total); Kansas State +105 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 138 points scored by both teams combined

7

Michigan State Spartans

MSU

3

Kansas State Wildcats

KSU

No. 8 Arkansas (22-13) vs. No. 4 UConn (27-8), 7:15 p.m., CBS

Point spread: UConn -3.5 (UConn favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Arkansas covers)
Moneyline: UConn -182 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $15.49 total); Arkansas +130 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $23 total)
Total scoring over/under: 139.5 points scored by both teams combined

8

Arkansas Razorbacks

ARK

4

UConn Huskies

UCONN

No. 9 Florida Atlantic (33-3) vs. No. 4 Tennessee (25-10), 9 p.m., TBS

Point spread: Tennessee -5 (Tennessee favored to win by more than 5 points, otherwise Florida Atlantic covers)
Moneyline: Tennessee -250 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $14 total); Florida Atlantic +170 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $27 total)
Total scoring over/under: 131.5 points scored by both teams combined

9

Florida Atlantic Owls

FAU

4

Tennessee Volunteers

TENN

No. 3 Gonzaga (30-5) vs. No. 2 UCLA (31-5), 9:45 p.m., CBS

Point spread: UCLA -2 (UCLA favored to win by more than 2 points, otherwise Gonzaga covers)
Moneyline: UCLA -143 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $16.99 total); Gonzaga +105 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 145.5 points scored by both teams combined

3

Gonzaga Bulldogs

GONZ

2

UCLA Bruins

UCLA

FRIDAY’S GAMES

No. 5 San Diego State (29-6) vs. No. 1 Alabama (31-5), 6:30 p.m., TBS

Point spread: Alabama -8 (Alabama favored to win by more than 8 points, otherwise San Diego State covers)
Moneyline: Alabama -400 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $12.50 total); San Diego State +260 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $36 total)
Total scoring over/under: 135.5 points scored by both teams combined

5

San Diego State Aztecs

SDSU

1

Alabama Crimson Tide

ALA

No. 5 Miami (27-7) vs. No. 1 Houston (33-3), 7:15 p.m., CBS

Point spread: Houston -6.5 (Houston favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Miami covers)
Moneyline: Houston -333 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $13 total); Miami +230 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $33 total)
Total scoring over/under: 137 points scored by both teams combined

5

Miami (FL) Hurricanes

MIA

1

Houston Cougars

NEW

No. 15 Princeton (23-8) vs. No. 6 Creighton (23-12), 9 p.m., TBS

Point spread: Creighton -10 (Creighton favored to win by more than 10 points, otherwise Princeton covers)
Moneyline: Creighton -556 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $11.80 total); Princeton +333 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $43.30 total)
Total scoring over/under: 140.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 3 Xavier (27-9) vs. No. 2 Texas (28-8), 9:45 p.m., CBS

Point spread: Texas -4.5 (Texas favored to win by more than 4.5 point, otherwise Xavier covers)
Moneyline: Texas -213 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $14.69 total); Xavier +150 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $25 total)
Total scoring over/under: 148 points scored by both teams combined

3

Xavier Musketeers

WANT

2

Texas Longhorns

TEX

If you feel like throwing down a few bucks on the Sweet 16 games, head over to FOX Bet to place your wagers.

