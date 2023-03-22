We’re heading into the Sweet 16 after March Madness opened with a thrilling first week. Two No. 1 seeds are now at home watching the tournament like the rest of us, two teams located 165 miles apart in the state of Texas are still alive and a No. 15 seed is still dancing.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year for sports bettors. So if you’re looking to invest a little cash on the games left for the NCAA Men’s Tournament we’ve got you covered.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Sweet 16 games on Thursday and Friday, from the point spread, moneyline and total Over/Under (with all odds via FOX Bet ).

Let’s jump into the fun!

All times ET

THURSDAY’S GAMES

No. 7 Michigan State (21-12) vs. No. 3 Kansas State (25-9), 6:30 p.m., TBS

Point spread: Michigan State -2 (Michigan State favored to win by more than 2 points, otherwise Kansas State covers)

Moneyline: Michigan State -143 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $16.99 total); Kansas State +105 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 138 points scored by both teams combined

7 Michigan State Spartans MSU -2.0

-143

o138

3 Kansas State Wildcats KSU +2.0

+105

u138



No. 8 Arkansas (22-13) vs. No. 4 UConn (27-8), 7:15 p.m., CBS

Point spread: UConn -3.5 (UConn favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Arkansas covers)

Moneyline: UConn -182 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $15.49 total); Arkansas +130 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $23 total)

Total scoring over/under: 139.5 points scored by both teams combined

8 Arkansas Razorbacks ARK +3.5

+130

o139.5

4 UConn Huskies UCONN -3.5

-182

u139.5



No. 9 Florida Atlantic (33-3) vs. No. 4 Tennessee (25-10), 9 p.m., TBS

Point spread: Tennessee -5 (Tennessee favored to win by more than 5 points, otherwise Florida Atlantic covers)

Moneyline: Tennessee -250 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $14 total); Florida Atlantic +170 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $27 total)

Total scoring over/under: 131.5 points scored by both teams combined

9 Florida Atlantic Owls FAU +5.0

+170

o131.5

4 Tennessee Volunteers TENN -5.0

-250

u131.5



No. 3 Gonzaga (30-5) vs. No. 2 UCLA (31-5), 9:45 p.m., CBS

Point spread: UCLA -2 (UCLA favored to win by more than 2 points, otherwise Gonzaga covers)

Moneyline: UCLA -143 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $16.99 total); Gonzaga +105 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 145.5 points scored by both teams combined

3 Gonzaga Bulldogs GONZ +2.0

+105

o145.5

2 UCLA Bruins UCLA -2.0

-143

u145.5



FRIDAY’S GAMES

No. 5 San Diego State (29-6) vs. No. 1 Alabama (31-5), 6:30 p.m., TBS

Point spread: Alabama -8 (Alabama favored to win by more than 8 points, otherwise San Diego State covers)

Moneyline: Alabama -400 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $12.50 total); San Diego State +260 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $36 total)

Total scoring over/under: 135.5 points scored by both teams combined

5 San Diego State Aztecs SDSU +7.5

+230

o135.5

1 Alabama Crimson Tide ALA -7.5

-357

u135.5



No. 5 Miami (27-7) vs. No. 1 Houston (33-3), 7:15 p.m., CBS

Point spread: Houston -6.5 (Houston favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Miami covers)

Moneyline: Houston -333 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $13 total); Miami +230 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $33 total)

Total scoring over/under: 137 points scored by both teams combined

5 Miami (FL) Hurricanes MIA +6.5

+230

o137

1 Houston Cougars NEW -6.5

-357

u137



No. 15 Princeton (23-8) vs. No. 6 Creighton (23-12), 9 p.m., TBS

Point spread: Creighton -10 (Creighton favored to win by more than 10 points, otherwise Princeton covers)

Moneyline: Creighton -556 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $11.80 total); Princeton +333 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $43.30 total)

Total scoring over/under: 140.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 3 Xavier (27-9) vs. No. 2 Texas (28-8), 9:45 p.m., CBS

Point spread: Texas -4.5 (Texas favored to win by more than 4.5 point, otherwise Xavier covers)

Moneyline: Texas -213 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $14.69 total); Xavier +150 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $25 total)

Total scoring over/under: 148 points scored by both teams combined

3 Xavier Musketeers WANT +4.5

+140

o148

2 Texas Longhorns TEX -4.5

-200

u148



If you feel like throwing down a few bucks on the Sweet 16 games, head over to FOX Bet to place your wagers.

