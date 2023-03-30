Home Sports 2023 MLB Opening Day Live Updates: Aaron Judge, Adley Rutschman go yard
2023 MLB Opening Day Live Updates: Aaron Judge, Adley Rutschman go yard

2023 MLB Opening Day Live Updates: Aaron Judge, Adley Rutschman go yard

Ronald Acuna Jr. singled to right field and then stole second base to begin the game.

Orlando Arcia got the Braves on the board in the top of the second with an RBI single to right. It sparked an eventual three-run inning for Atlanta.

The Braves starting pitcher was removed from the game in the bottom of the fourth with an apparent hamstring injury.

Aaron Judge’s first at-bat as captain of the New York Yankees was a solo home run to center in the bottom of the first.

Yankees’ Aaron Judge sends a solo shot to center field in first at-bat of the season

sports/1600/900/play-64d4dea130016b9–snap_1680197441620.jpeg?ve=1&tl=1″ media=”(min-width: 1024px)”>sports/1600/900/play-64d4dea130016b9–snap_1680197441620.jpeg?ve=1&tl=1″ media=”(max-width: 1023px)”>sports/1600/900/play-64d4dea130016b9–snap_1680197441620.jpeg?ve=1&tl=1″ media=”(max-width: 767px)”>

New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge crushed a solo shot to center field in his first at-bat of the season off of San Francisco Giants’ pitcher Logan Webb.

Yankees rookie shortstop Anthony Volpe walked in his first MLB at-bat and then stole second base.

Gleyber Torres gave the Yankees a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth when he launched an opposite field homer to right.

Gleyber Torres crushes a two-run home run to give the Yankees a 3-0 lead over the GIants

sports/1600/900/play-64d52d9d30000ae–snap_1680200608997.jpeg?ve=1&tl=1″ media=”(min-width: 1024px)”>sports/1600/900/play-64d52d9d30000ae–snap_1680200608997.jpeg?ve=1&tl=1″ media=”(max-width: 1023px)”>sports/1600/900/play-64d52d9d30000ae–snap_1680200608997.jpeg?ve=1&tl=1″ media=”(max-width: 767px)”>Gleyber Torres crushes a two-run home run to give the Yankees a 3-0 lead over the GIants

The New York Yankees took a 3-0 lead over the San Francisco Giants after Gleyber Torres crushed a two-run home run to right field.

