Ronald Acuna Jr. singled to right field and then stole second base to begin the game.

Orlando Arcia got the Braves on the board in the top of the second with an RBI single to right. It sparked an eventual three-run inning for Atlanta.

The Braves starting pitcher was removed from the game in the bottom of the fourth with an apparent hamstring injury.

Aaron Judge’s first at-bat as captain of the New York Yankees was a solo home run to center in the bottom of the first.

Aaron Judge's first at-bat as captain of the New York Yankees was a solo home run to center in the bottom of the first.

Yankees rookie shortstop Anthony Volpe walked in his first MLB at-bat and then stole second base.

Gleyber Torres gave the Yankees a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth when he launched an opposite field homer to right.

Gleyber Torres gave the Yankees a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth when he launched an opposite field homer to right.

