2023 NBA MVP odds, predictions: Nikola Jokić, Luka Dončič open as favorites

It’s been almost a month since the Denver Nuggets won their first-ever NBA Championship, but it’s never too early to bet on futures. And oddsmakers are already looking forward to next season, as they just dropped MVP lines.

Will the reigning NBA Finals MVP, Nikola Jokic, claim his third MVP coming off a championship season?

Or will Luka Dončič finally stake his claim to the award?

Let’s take a look at the early MVP odds and picks from FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre.

ODDS TO WIN 2024 NBA MVP*

Nikola Jokic: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

Luka Dončić: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Giannis Antetokounmpo: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Joel Embiid: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Jayson Tatum: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Kevin Durant: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Steph Curry: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Devin Booker: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Damian Lillard: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

* Odds as of 7/11/23

JMAC’s Early MVP Thoughts

With most big-name free agents already deciding where to play in the upcoming season, it’s time to discuss the next season from a betting perspective.

Sure, Damian Lillard might get traded in the next six weeks and shift the overall landscape of the league, but at 33 years old and given his recent injury history, it’s unlikely he will be in the MVP discussion. Yes, he averaged a career-high 32 PPG, but that was on one of the worst teams in the league.

This is why only three players stand out to me early as possibly actionable MVP bets to make for the upcoming season.

Jayson Tatum

Having advanced to the conference finals in four of the last six years, the Boston Celtics are one of my favorites to win the title, and Tatum is the primary reason. I’m buying the trade of Marcus Smart as a win for the Celtics and Tatum. It will enable the 25-year-old to be the true leader of this team, something Smart has been since entering the league.

Tatum’s points, rebounds and assists have all gone up each year he’s been in the league, and his 30-8-4 were all career highs last year. A 1st team All-NBA player each of the last two seasons, I expect him to win the MVP — and an NBA title.

PICK: Tatum (+800) to win 2023-24 NBA MVP

Nikola Jokic

The 2-time MVP is coming off an NBA title, Finals MVP, and the unofficial title of best player in the NBA. He’s the favorite for a third MVP, largely on the heels of an insane playoff run when he averaged 30-12-9 over 20 games and also hit a staggering 46 percent of 3-pointers. So why not bet on him?

You can’t quantify his desire now that he already has a title and his trophy case has everything. Knowing he’s done it all, will we see him pull back in the regular season to save himself for the postseason? We saw that late last season, and it worked. Either way, he’s the best player in the game, so worth a sprinkle.

PICK: Jokić (+430) to win 2023-24 NBA MVP

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

If I’m looking for a super sleeper to win the MVP next year, it has to be SGA. Having just turned 25, he is coming off an excellent season in which he averaged a career-high 31 PPG and was first-team All-NBA.

Before you scoff, remember the Sacramento Kings improved by 18 wins last year, and the Thunder might be a breakout candidate as they look to build on the play-in appearance last year while adding Chet Holmgren to the starting lineup.

PICK: Gilgeous-Alexander (+2300) to win 2023-24 NBA MVP

So who do you like to win 2023-24 NBA MVP? Stay tuned to FOX Sports for all NBA news.

