Lazio, Milinkovic official at Al-Hilal: all the figures

The editorial staff Wednesday 12 July 2023, 8.46 pm

ROMA – After eight seasons together, Milinkovic Savic leaves Lazio. After days of negotiations, now it has arrived too the officiality of his Goodbye. The Serbian midfielder is a new player of theAl-Hilalwho made an unmissable offer to the player and to the Biancoceleste club.

Milinkovic leaves Lazio, the official announcement

The announcement was made by the Arab club, with a video published on its official channels where it is seen for the first time Milinkovic Savic in his new club shirt. “Souls that flourish on the Gold”, the sentence attached to the video that means “The Souls That Bloom From Gold”.

Milinkovic to Al-Hilal: all the figures

It was just missing now the official of the agreement, with the president lot which had already announced the deal in recent days. With the sale of Milinkovic, Lazio earn 40 million from Al-Hilal. Very rich contract for the Serbian midfielder, which he will receive 20 million a year for 3 years (total of 60 net of bonuses). In Arabia he will find as teammates Koulibaly and Ruben Nevesalso with pharaonic contracts.

Saudi Pro League, the 10 most expensive signings: Milinkovic on the podium

Milinkovic’s letter

The Serbian midfielder wanted to greet the people of Lazio with a moving letter published on his social profile: after eight years, the Sergeant takes his leave. (Read here)

Corriere dello Sport by subscription

Together for passion, choose how

Subscribe to the digital edition of the newspaper. Matches, stories, insights, interviews, comments, sections, rankings, tables, formations, previews.

Always with you, as you want

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

