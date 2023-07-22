2023 World Fencing Championships in Milan on Sky: TV dates and times

Everything is ready at the Allianz MiCo in Milan for the 2023 Fencing World Championships. Insights and live broadcasts from 22 to 30 July on Sky Sport 24 and the final stages of the event from July 25th are Sky Sport Summer, Sky Sport Arena e Sky Sport Action

will be theeighth Fencing World Championship in Italy, from first time in Naples in 1929 all’last in Catania in 2011 and for the first time hosted in Milan. A World of Olympic qualificationwhich will award double points in the race for passes for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and will see

165 countries involved

1200 athletes

3 disciplines (epee, foil, sabre), individual and team, male and female

12 titles up for grabs

42 medals awarded

44 race platforms beyond 40 hours of live on television platforms

Sky will not fail with live commentary on Sky Sport Summer they insights on Sky Sports 24 e skysport.itas well as on social platforms.

The most awaited protagonists

The three weapon commissioners actually confirmed all the protagonists of the 16 European medals won between individual and team trials. In three cases, line-up changes between individual and team competitions are already envisaged: Palumbo-Batini in women’s foil, where Arianna Errigo will return; Berré-Nuccio in men’s sabre, to make up for the forced absence of Matteo Neri, injured in Poland; Cuomo-Santarelli in the male sword. Certainly great expectations for the return to the stage of Arianna Rigo after motherhood. The 35-year-old from Brianza will be back on the podium to defend last year’s silver medal in Cairo, starting, for the first time in her career, from the qualifying rounds.

Italy squad

Foil

Female foil – Martina Batini (individual), Arianna Errigo, Martina Favaretto, Francesca Palumbo (team), Alice Volpi

Male foil – Alessio Foconi, Daniele Garozzo, Filippo Macchi, Tommaso Marini

Reserve – Guillaume Bianchi.

C.t.Stefano Cerioni

Saber

Female saber – Michela Battiston, Martina Criscio, Rossella Gregorio, Chiara Mormile

Reserve – Eloise Passaro

Men’s sabre – Enrico Berré (team trial), Luca Curatoli, Michele Gallo, Riccardo Nuccio (individual trial), Luigi Samele

C.t.: Nicholas Zanotti

Belongs

Female epee – Rossella Fiamingo, Federica Isola, Mara Navarria, Alberta Santuccio

Reserve: Giulia Rizzi Spada men – Gabriele Cimini, Valerio Cuomo (individual event), Davide Di Veroli, Andrea Santarelli (team event), Federico Vismara

C.t.: Dario Chiadò

Competition venues

The competitions will take place at theAlliance MiCo, the largest Congress Center in Europe, with the iconic comet-shaped roof designed by the architect Mario Bellini, which lives with its own light during the day thanks to the eight thousand reflective aluminum flakes that reflect sunrises, clouds, mists, sun and sunsets and at night it comes alive with a calibrated LED lighting intervention, becoming one of the characteristic points of the City Life area, close to the former Milan Fair. The awards instead, as with major events, they will be held at Medal Plaza which will be set up at the Arco della Pace, near Parco Sempione, to also allow tourists and visitors to be able to participate in the medalists’ party.

Why follow this event?

Because fencing is the sport in which Italy is most successful, which can boast:

• 130 medals at the Olympic Games

• 357 medals at the World Championships

• 221 medals at the European Championships

From the 357 overall medals won in this competition, between individual and team trials, 8 (2 golds, 4 silvers and 2 bronzes) come from the last edition, last year, at the World Cup in Cairo 2022, with Italy finishing in third place on the medal table, behind South Korea and France.

How will the World Championships in Milan take place?

The World Championships in Milan will begin with preliminary phases of Individual tests, from 22 to 24 July, from which all athletes who fall within the “top 16” of the international rankings in their respective arms (also, possibly, by “sliding”) will be exempt by ranking right. The medals from the individual competitions they will assign themselves from 25 to 27 July and in the first of these three days the opening ceremony will be held in the presence of the President of the Italian Republic, Sergio Mattarella. To follow, in the last three days, from 28 to 30 Julythe final stages of the team competitionsthe most important, because they assign very heavy points in terms of Olympic qualification.

Fencing, “Milan 2023” competition calendar and programming on Sky

Saturday 22nd July

8.30 – 18.00: Eliminations – Individual men’s saber (Competition: Riccardo Nuccio) 8.30 – 18.00: Eliminations – Individual women’s epee (Competition: Federica Isola)

Sunday 23 July

8.30 – 18.00: Eliminations – Individual men’s epee (Competition: Gabriele Cimini) 8.30 – 18.00: Eliminations – Individual women’s foil (Competition: Arianna Errigo)

Monday 24th July

8.30 – 18.00: Preliminary rounds – Individual men’s foil 8.30 – 18.00: Preliminary rounds – Individual women’s saber (Competition: Rossella Gregorio and Chiara Mormile)

Tuesday 25th July

15.10 Quarter Finals, women’s epee and individual men’s saber on Sky Sport Arena 16.00 Semi-finals, individual women’s epee and individual men’s saber on Sky Sport Summer 17.25 Opening ceremony on Sky Sport Summer 18.00 Finals, individual women’s epee and individual men’s saber on Sky Sport Summer

Wednesday 26th July

16.50 Quarter Finals, individual women’s foil and individual men’s épée on Sky Sport Arena 17.40 Semi-finals, individual women’s foil and individual men’s foil on Sky Sport Arena and Summer 19.30 Finals, individual women’s and individual men’s on Sky Sport Arena and Summer

Thursday 27 July

16.40 Quarter Finals, women’s saber and individual men’s foil on Sky Sport Arena 17.20 Semi-finals, individual women’s saber and individual men’s foil on Sky Sport Arena and Summer 18.40 Finals, individual women’s saber and individual men’s foil on Sky Sport Arena and Summer

Friday 28 July

11.30 Semifinals, women’s team epee and men’s team saber on Sky Sport Action 13.00 Finals 3rd/4th place, women’s team epee and men’s team saber on Sky Sport Arena 17.00 Finals 1st/2nd place, women’s team epee and men’s team saber on Sky Sport Arena

Saturday 29th July

12.30 Semifinals, (after 1st/2nd place final in men’s water polo) Women’s foil and men’s team épée on Sky Sport Action 1.20 pm Finals 3rd/4th place, women’s team foil and men’s team épée on Sky Sport Action 17.00 Finals 1st/2nd place, women’s team foil and men’s team épée on Sky Sport Action

Sunday 30 July

11.50 Semi-finals, women’s team saber and men’s team foil on Sky Sport Action 13.10 Finals 3rd/4th place, women’s team saber and men’s team foil on Sky Sport Action 17.00 Finals 1st/2nd place, women’s team saber and men’s team foil on Sky Sport Arena casa dello sport

