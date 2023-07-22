Home » Five myths about cosmetic products
Five myths about cosmetic products

by admin
Andean Decision 833 of 2018 defines cosmetic products as any substance or formulation intended to be brought into contact with the superficial parts of the human body with the exclusive or main purpose of cleaning, perfuming, modifying or improving their appearance.

These items are part of everyone’s daily life and are essential for hygiene, care, beauty and even wellness activities.

According to the guide for the proper use of cosmetic products published by Invima, this category includes most products that are used daily, such as soap, shower gel, shampoo, toothpaste, shaving foam, moisturizer, sunscreen, deodorant, makeup products, etc.

“Although cosmetics are for daily use, there are usually several myths around them, which is why we seek to clarify some beliefs around these products and their proper use,” says Yeili Rangel, director of the ANDI Chamber of the Cosmetic Industry and Cleaning.

false myths:

You should only discard a product when it has expired. The change in color or texture in a cosmetic product is an indicator that it is in poor condition or expired; It is important to consider that not all products have an expiration date on the packaging and that these changes are not only generated once the expiration date has been reached, but can also occur due to misuse or storage in an inappropriate place. If these changes are observed, it is recommended to discard the product.

People with brown or dark complexions do not need to protect their skin from the sun. Dark skin suffers the same harmful effects from UV rays as light skin. Even if you don’t burn so easily, you need sun protection to prevent premature aging and the appearance of spots.

