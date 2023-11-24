2023COC Yuhuan Finals Begins – Sports – China Engineering Network

The 2023 COC Yuhuan Finals Begins

From the 24th to the 26th, the “Yuhuan Automobile and Motorcycle Association Cup” 2023 COC China Automobile Track Cross-Country Championship Finals and the Han-Wei Racing Bee Storm Plan Series will take place in Yuhuan City. This three-day event will feature intense competition as seventy car crews gather at Damaiyu Hanwei Motorsport Park for the COC peak showdown.

The competition is co-sponsored by the China Automobile and Motorcycle Sports Federation, Taizhou Sports Development Center, and Yuhuan Municipal People’s Government. The Zhejiang Provincial Sports Bureau and Zhejiang Sports Federation serve as the guiding units. The event will consist of nine categories including a manufacturer group, mass production group, modified group, bumblebee group, UTV group, open group, women’s group, and two light off-road vehicle groups.

In the automobile group, there are five categories with champion drivers such as Li Pengcheng, Zhao Xiangqian, Wang Xiang, Tao Pengfei, and Ou Zhibin. The competition promises to be fierce as these drivers vie for the championship title.

Yuhuan City, where the competition is held, is known for its beautiful mountains and seas, as well as a highly developed private economy. It is also a hub for the automobile and motorcycle parts industry, with over 1,700 auto parts manufacturing companies employing nearly 100,000 people.

The event will kick off on November 24 with the qualifying competition. The Worker Daily Client will provide coverage of the event.

Share this: Facebook

X

