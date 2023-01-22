Pesaro, January 22, 2023 – It’s a 22-year-old boy residing in Perugia the victim of a terrible fatal accident this morning at about 8 in locality Foci in the municipality of Cagli. A truck that had unloaded at the nearby Eurospin along the Flaminia in the direction of Cantiano, most likely for the iceskidded and collided with the guardrailon impact the driver, a young man whose identity is not yet known, is thrown out finishing over the bridge and falling a meter from the river after a flight of about 20 meters.

Rescuers had to intervene with the helicopter to recover the young man’s body, for which there was obviously nothing to be done.

There are serious inconveniences to traffic in the area: the road has been closed to traffic between the San Geronzio and Cantiano junctions to allow vehicle recovery operations. On site, the Cagli firefighters who collaborated with the Alpine Rescue to recover the body, Anas teams and the local carabinieri for the legal findings. Traffic is diverted to alternative roads.

On the spot the Carabinieri of Cantiano, who will now have to establish whether the young man was wearing his seat belt regularly. The Cagli Fire Brigade also worked for a long time, collaborating with the Alpine Rescue to recover the body and the air ambulance.

