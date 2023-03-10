Home Sports 2nd Bundesliga: Nuremberg gets some air in the relegation battle
2nd Bundesliga: Nuremberg gets some air in the relegation battle

Status: 03/10/2023 8:26 p.m

With the second win in the third game under coach Dieter Hecking against Eintracht Braunschweig, 1. FC Nürnberg has gained some breathing room in the relegation battle of the 2nd Bundesliga. The “Club” beat Eintracht 2-0 (0-0) on Friday evening (03/10/23).

The first goal scorer of the evening was Florian Hübner (69th). A little later, Jan Gyamerah increased (81st). After this success, the Franconians climbed to eleventh place in the table, while the Braunschweig team got stuck in 15th place with 22 points – just two points away from last place.

Eintracht with a good start

The guests from Lower Saxony made a very promising start to this game. But Nürnberg countered early on and missed the first big chance to take the lead on a counterattack (Kwadwo Duah, 8th minute). A long-range shot by Lino Tempelmann just missed the target (latte, 15′).

Braunschweig needed up to the 33rd minute to score the first goal: Lion Lauberbach took a powerful shot from the right from a tight angle, but Vindahl Jensen in the home team’s box raised his fists and defused. As a result, Braunschweig acted more purposefully, but remained harmless.

Hübner scores for the first time in four years – Gyamerah shines

Deep in the second half, it was Hübner who headed a Taylan Duman free-kick from the right to give the hosts the lead. It was Hübner’s first competitive goal in more than four years.

A good ten minutes before the end of the game, Gyamerah shone when he scored Nuremberg’s second goal with a strong attack from midfield in a central position and a powerful shot from around 18 meters and sealed the victory for the “Glubberer”.

Nuremberg opens against Bielefeld

At the start of the 25th matchday, Nuremberg will play against their competitor Bielefeld for important points in the relegation battle (Friday, March 17th, 2023 at 6.30 p.m.). Braunschweig receives Hannover 96 two days later (1.30 p.m.).

