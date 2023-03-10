The “Greens” seem to have doubts about their satisfaction with their own environmental policy. There are voices that see the conflict of goals between nature conservation and climate protection as not being adequately dealt with. It is also said that the “fighters for nature” are currently disappearing.

Nature conservation versus climate protection? The Green Conflict

“The Greens are obviously dissatisfied with their own clout in environmental policy. This is reported by the “Spiegel” in its new issue.

Accordingly, for example, the member of the Bundestag Jan-Niclas Gesenhues calls for more commitment to nature conservation. “As a party, we have conflicting goals in some places that we haven’t worked on for too long,” said Gesenhues. It is important to develop your own initiatives if you want to combat species extinction and the climate crisis. “The current compensation payments and species support programs alone are not enough,” said the Green politician.

In addition, there is an “outrageous deficit in enforcement in environmental law”. In an internal strategy paper by the BAG Ecology working group entitled “Dark green instead of pale green”, the lack of enforcement of climate protection and nature conservation was recently lamented. In addition, both topics are “not infrequently played off against each other within the party”, for example in the promotion of renewable energies. “The protection of the natural foundations of life must not be a bargaining chip in coalition poker,” say the authors.

At the same time, the fighters for nature are disappearing from the party and parliaments. Gesenhues also sees his party as having an obligation: “If it were up to the other parties, including coalition partners, we would have long since dismantled other parts of species protection and environmental law.”

Report with material from the dts news agency

Photo: Green party headquarters, via dts news agency