At around 16.45 the German police received a phone call stating the presence of hostages in a pharmacy of Karlsruhe, on Ettlinger Strasse in the city centre. At the moment practically nothing is known about what happened: the German media report that the special forces and that the agents are in contact with the kidnapper. According to it Stuttgart Newsthe kidnapper would have asked for one million euros for each of the hostages.

A large area was closed to traffic and pedestrians. The police have opened a school to bring together i residents who have not been able to return to their homes, located in the area affected by the operation. No information has been leaked about the Number of person located inside the pharmacy. Police have confirmed that a large-scale operation is underway, but are not providing any further information for tactical reasons. The first call to the police, according to the Baden Latest News on your portal, it came straight from the pharmacy. Shortly afterwards the agents arrived in Ettlinger Strasse, 15 ambulances and emergency vehicles fire fighters.

Due to the ongoing seizure, they have been cancelled show of a well-known dog trainer, Martin Ruetter, and a concert scheduled in the concert hall a few meters from the place where one or more people are being held hostage. According to the police, however, there would be no danger to the residents.