2nd league: BW Linz ousted St. Pölten from the top

One of the match winners for Linz in front of 5,240 spectators in the NV Arena was Tobias Koch, who gave the St. Pölten goalie Franz Stolz no chance in the 34th minute with a powerful shot from the edge of the penalty area into the Kreuzeck. Ronivaldo fixed the final score after the home side lost the ball in the center circle with a chip from a good 40 meters (92nd).

Blue and white are two points ahead in the remaining three games against Horn, away against Rapid II and finally at home against Sturm Graz II. The SKN is still a guest in Kapfenberg and at the FAC, in the last round Rapid II is in St. Pölten guest.

Ronivaldo-Heber seals victory in Linz In injury time, Ronivaldo took advantage of a major mistake made by the home side and lobbed SKN goalie Franz Stolz from a good 40 meters.

“We played an excellent first half, so we have to go into half-time 2-0 or 3-0,” said BW Linz coach Scheiblehner in an ORF interview. “After the break, St. Pölten showed why they were leaders. We kept the zero with a lot of running work.” His opponent complained that his players had shown too much respect at the beginning of the game. “In the second half we were braver and in the game until the end,” said the SKN coach.

Linzer dominated the initial phase

Linz got into the game much better in the well-filled NV Arena, dominated the game and had much clearer chances. One of them was used by Koch, who intercepted a header from the St. Pölten defense and sank the ball from 20 meters into the right corner of the cross. Stolz prevented a higher deficit shortly before the break with a brilliant save after a header from Ronivaldo (44th).

Pride save at Ronivaldo header With a great reflex when Ronivaldo headed the ball, SKN goalie Stolz prevented the 2-0 goal shortly before the break

After the change of sides, the hosts presented themselves much more aggressively, but remained too harmless in front of the goal. In injury time, Ronivaldo made the decision with a lob over Stolz from around 40 meters. It was the Brazilian’s 18th goal of the season and his 136th second division goal. “It’s a big step for us, but we have three games left. The championship is not over yet,” said Ronivaldo in an ORF interview.

Third-placed GAK will also have noticed the result. Grazers can draw level with St. Pölten (53 points) on Sunday (10.30 a.m., live on ORF Sport + and in the live stream) if they win at FAC. BW Linz now has 55 points on the account.

Steyr passes red lantern

At the other end of the table, SK BMDwarts Steyr had previously won the basement duel with the Young Violets from Vienna 1-0. Kubilay Yilmaz (66th) and Tobias Pellegrini (86th) secured three important points in the relegation battle. The Upper Austrians gave the young Austrians the red lantern and left the relegation zone as the new 13th.

2. Liga Game plan and table

In this is now the second team of Sturm Graz, which received a 0-1 defeat at Vienna. Meanwhile, SKU Ertl Glas Amstetten won 3-2 at SV Licht-Loidl Lafnitz, while SV Horn and Kapfenberg drew 0-0. Steyr now has 29 points, Sturm II has 28 points in 15th place, the Young Violets have 27 points. Horn (44), Amstetten (43) and Vienna (40) are fourth in the top half of the table until six.

Admiral 2. League, 27. Runde

Freitag:

St. Pölten – Blau Weiß Linz 0: 2 (0: 1)

Good: Koch (34th), Ronivaldo (92nd)

Forward Steyr – Young Violets 2: 0 (0: 0)

Tore: Yilmaz (66.), Pellegrini (86.)

Lafnitz – Amstetten 2: 3 (1: 1)

Goals: Gölles (30th), Knollmüller (64th) or Urlaub (38th), Starkl (50th), Stark (52nd)

Horn – Kapfenberg 0:0

Vienna – Sturm Graz II 1:0 (0:0)

Goal: Tanzmayr (48.)

Saturday:

Dornbirn – Admira -:- (-:-)

Start 2.30 p.m

Rapid Wien II – Liefering -:- (-:-)

Start 2.30 p.m

Sunday:

FAC – GAK -:- (-:-)

Starts at 10.30 a.m., live on ORF Sport +

Tabel: