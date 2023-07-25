2nd league: HSV has to start against Schalke 04 without Reis midfield engine

Hamburg 2. Liga

HSV has to start the new season without midfield motor Reis

Hamburg’s Ludovit Reis has to take a longer break

A severe capsule injury in the left shoulder stops the Dutchman indefinitely. HSV wants to achieve improvements in away games for its fans.

Second division soccer team Hamburger SV will have to do without Ludovit Reis in the early stages of the new season. The club announced that the midfielder had sustained a severe capsule injury in his left shoulder. The 23-year-old was examined intensively on Monday. At least the fear of a serious shoulder injury was not fulfilled. But the Dutchman has to rest his shoulders first. HSV left open how long he would be missing.

Reis sustained the injury in a friendly against Glasgow Rangers (1-2) on Saturday. Hamburger SV opens the season on Friday (8.30 p.m. / Sky and Sat.1) with the game against Schalke 04, who have been relegated to the Bundesliga. Reis is in midfield without an injury. It is also unclear whether defender Sebastian Schonlau will be fit in time – if coach Tim Walter has to do without both regulars, that would be a hard blow for him.

More rights for away games

But things are also happening outside of the squad at the Volkspark. In view of the upcoming start of the season, the club wants to achieve the approval of registered fan materials for away games in all stadiums. “For us, a lively and active fan culture is an essential and particularly valuable part of the stadium experience,” the club said in a statement on Monday. In the past season, there were increased restrictions or bans on registered choreographies or fan paraphernalia by the respective home club for away games. So also in the game in February at the later promoted Darmstadt 98.

The club from the Hanseatic city, which was accompanied by 20,000 fans to the away game at Fortuna Düsseldorf, wants to work for a lively fan culture in the home and away blocks and hopes “that this perspective will be shared by as many clubs as possible”. HSV sports director Jonas Boldt said: “German football thrives on a lively and creative fan culture.”

