The 1975 will not play in Indonesia or Taiwan due to anti-LGBT policies

The Asian tour of The 1975 It seems that it will not go as expected. The last show of him in the Good Vibes Festival of Malaysia It had anything but good vibes. As an act of protest against the anti-LGBT+ policies from the country, Matty Healy kissed Ross MacDonald -bassist of the group- to later qualify that seven of the songs that were planned in the setlist had been censored by the government.

“I made a mistake when booking the concerts, even so, I don’t see the reason to invite The 1975 and tell them who they have to sleep with and who not,” Healy said moments before the kiss. The action meant that the live ended earlier than expected and the publication of a statement from the band canceling the We The Fest (Jakarta), of which they were the headliner. The festival has already announced the incorporation of ASAP Ferg to your programming.

It all comes from some statements by Matty Healy criticizing the legislation of the Malaysian government, stressing the situation by entering into a tug of war between the parties involved, while the prosecutors they tried to solve the refunds of the affected fans. To this day, the Penal Code Malaysian condemns same-sex sexual activity, criminalizing “carnal relations against the order of nature“and the acts of”gross indecency“as a crime.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

