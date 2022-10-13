Original title: 3-3 draw with Inter Milan and Barcelona will be out of the Champions League group stage again

Beijing News Sports | Reporter Zhao Xiaosong

The last time Barcelona were out of the Champions League group stage for two consecutive seasons was from 1997 to 1999. Now, this embarrassment may be repeated.

In the early morning of October 13th, Beijing time, the fourth round of this season’s Champions League group stage held 8 matches on the second match day. In a strong dialogue in Group C, Barcelona played 3-3 with Inter Milan at home and lost the initiative to qualify.

The Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich thriving in Group C. In this round, they beat Pilsen Victory 4-2 and advanced to the fourth straight. Barcelona lost to Inter Milan 0-1 in the last round of the away game. If they want to stand out from the “group of death”, the contest at home and their opponents is very crucial.

Pique jumped to the top and Inter scored the first goal.

At the familiar Camp Nou, Barcelona once took the lead. In the 40th minute, Roberto knocked on the right side of the penalty area, and Dembele scored a goal in the penalty area. Barcelona led 1-0 in the first half. However, after the opening of the second half, Barcelona’s defense made continuous mistakes. First, Pique jumped on the top, allowing Barrera to shovel and score, and then Busquets made a pass error. Inter Milan counterattacked. Lautaro scored a wonderful volley and Inter Milan overtook the goal. score. In the 82nd minute, Barcelona finally got Lewandowski’s cross from Valverde and scored a goal to tie the score, but Inter Milan scored again by Gosens in the last minute of regular time.

In stoppage time, Lewandowski tied the score for Barcelona.

At the last moment, Lewandowski, who came to Camp Nou this summer, took a free kick from his teammates in stoppage time and scored a header. While scoring twice, he scored a difficult point for Barcelona.

After 4 rounds, Bayern ranked first in Group C with 12 points, Inter Milan with 7 points and Barcelona with 4 points and ranked second and third. In the last two rounds, both Barcelona and Inter Milan will compete with Victory Bilsen and Bayern, so the La Liga giants have little chance of overtaking Inter Milan and qualifying (the two teams have the same score and Inter Milan wins and loses relationship). This result made Barcelona coach Xavi very disappointed, especially the team conceded goals in this game are almost all related to mistakes, “disappointment and anger. Last year, we did not perform well in the Champions League, but this year we failed to play because of our own mistakes. Well… it’s a real blow, and now we have to think about the Clasico first.”

According to the schedule, the first leg of this season’s La Liga “National Derby” will be held at the Madrid Bernabeu Stadium, Real Madrid’s home stadium, on the evening of October 16, Beijing time.Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: