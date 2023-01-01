Home Sports 31 December 1988, Serie A on the pitch: happy fans, Maradona much less…
It was 1988: for El Pibe de Oro not being able to go on vacation was a “scandal”: his team would then lose against Roma, a goal by Voeller. Zoff’s Juve wins the derby with Toro with Altobelli’s goal. AC Milan on the Ballon d’Or podium draw with Mancini’s Sampdoria

It happened on Saturday, it was the eleventh day of going. Saturday 31 December 1988: the last time Serie A took the field on the last day of the year. New Year’s Eve with the ball. Thirty-four years ago, before holidays became an inalienable right for footballers as well and above all before the television stations that had bought the rights to football decided the schedule for football. Kick-off at 2.30 pm on all pitches, then everyone was free, cheers, fireworks and various dinners: the agreement to play on December 31st had arrived because Christmas – that year – fell on a Sunday and players and Lega decided that no, it wasn’t good to play on the eve, better on New Year’s Eve.

