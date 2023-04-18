Home » 3rd DEL final: Ingolstadt turns game in Munich and stays in the championship race
Sports

3rd DEL final: Ingolstadt turns game in Munich and stays in the championship race

by admin
3rd DEL final: Ingolstadt turns game in Munich and stays in the championship race

As of: 04/18/2023 9:52 p.m

ERC Ingolstadt filmed the third final game at EHC Red Bull Munich and thus remains in the championship race.

The Ingolstadt team defeated the EHC on Tuesday (04/18/23) 4:3 (2:2, 0:1, 2:0) and reduced the best-of-seven series to 1:2. In the first third, Ben Smith and Justin Schütz equalized the Ingolstadt openers from Wojciech Stachowiak and Frederik Storm.

  • final series
    arrow right

  • Live ticker to read
    arrow right

Deep in the second period, Patrick Hager scored the Munich lead for the first time, which Stachowiak equalized with his second goal. Tye McGinn scored the winning goal just before the end of regulation time. Next Friday (April 21, 2023, 7:15 p.m.) Ingolstadt now have the chance to equalize in the fourth of seven possible games.

Ingolstadt strong from the start

The guests were a prime example of an efficient team in the first half of the game: the second shot on goal landed straight away, and after the interim equaliser, Ingolstadt used the first power play situation to put themselves in front again. But Munich couldn’t be shaken off and was eliminated before the third break.

The ERC dominated in period two, but it was the hosts who used one of their few opportunities to take the lead. Ingolstadt was the better team, but could not convert this into goals.

The last third was completely different: first Stachowiak scored the third goal for the Panthers before McGinn let the guests cheer completely.

See also  Viola's "polite" feet are the first reinforcement of Cagliari

You may also like

3rd league: Setback for Ingolstadt – home defeat...

Insults and a near brawl between Gasp and...

3rd league: SpVgg Bayreuth loses relegation thriller against...

2026 Olympics, Lombardy and Veneto are all held:...

Football Champions League: Chelsea vs Real Madrid –...

Volleyball, concluded the three days of international tournament...

Football Champions League: SSC Napoli vs. AC Milan...

Paganese-Monterotondo: together we will stop hurricanes

An error has occurred: the page you are...

Radio Kiss Kiss media partner of Bobo Tv...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy