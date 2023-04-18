Filmlier Festival in Campinas – MONDO MODA

O Filmelier Festival no Cinema will screen 20 unpublished features from April 19 to May 10 at Cinépolis Galleria and Kinoplex Dom Pedro.

Held by Sofá Digital, the festival will bring renowned productions with great movie stars such as Omar Sy, Isabelle Huppert and Ethan Hawke, and renowned directors such as Amos Gitaï, Jafar Panahi and Phyllida Lloyd – director of the Mamma Mia! franchise.

The program is diverse, bringing together award-winning films on the most diverse themes, such as the First and Second World War, personal and family dramas, erotic romance and biographies. There are productions from 18 countries on five continents, which premiered at international festivals such as Sundance, Toronto, Cannes and Venice.

Among the highlights are “Herói de Sangue”, starring and produced by Omar Sy, which, so far, is one of the highest grossing films of 2023 in France; “Blue Jean”, winner of the Audience Award at the 2022 Venice Film Festival; the biographical production “Tesla – The Electric Man”, with Ethan Hawke; and the dramas “No Bears”, by Iranian director Jafar Panahi, persecuted by his country’s government for protesting against its conservative regime; and “One Night in Haifa”, by award-winning Israeli director Amos Gitaï. Another highlight is the national film “Barraco de Família”, starring Cacau Protásio, which will receive a series of previews during the event.