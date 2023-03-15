As of: 03/14/2023 9:24 p.m

Erzgebirge Aue took revenge for the first leg defeat and won the derby at FSV Zwickau 2-0 (0-0). The hosts were initially more dangerous, but then losing the ball put the “Violets” on the road to victory. Twice referee Florian Heft had to briefly interrupt the game because pyrotechnics had burned off.

Zwickau’s coach Ronny Thielemann changed one position compared to the 1-1 draw at Viktoria Köln: Noel Eichinger started for Robin Ziegele. There were three changes for the guests compared to the 2-1 win against Rot-Weiss Essen: As expected, the recently suspended Linus Rosenlocher (for Nico Gorzel) and Antonio Jonjic (for Elias Huth) returned to the starting XI. In addition, coach Pavel Dotchev brought in a new man for central defense in Alexander Sorge (for Erik Majetschak).

The game was only five minutes old when referee Florian Heft was challenged for the first time: Pyrotechnics were shot from the Zwickau block, the referee interrupted the game for two minutes. Both teams went to work intensively on the pitch from the start, although there were initially no great chances to score.

Göbel misses the best chance for Zwickau

After a quarter of an hour the game became more entertaining. In the 24th minute, Aue’s veteran goalkeeper Martin Männel had to intervene when defender Sorge threw himself into a shot by Johan Gomez and the ball tumbled dangerously towards Auer Tor. Eichinger (28th) and Dominic Baumann (31st) also tested Männel. The “Violets” initially tried mainly from a distance, Rosenlocher and Dimitrij Nazarov missed.

Shortly before the half-time break, Aues Omar Sijaric headed the ball in the penalty area, but was unable to put the ball on target (44′). In return, Zwickau missed the best chance to date: After Jan Löhmannsröben opened the game, Gomez put the ball in the centre, Baumann put it off and Patrick Göbel forced Männel to make a strong save (45′).

Nazarov puts Aue in the lead

Substitute Can Coskun had a chance for Zwickau after the break, before referee Heft had to interrupt the game again for a moment because of pyrotechnics – this time in the Auer block. Little has changed in terms of the character of the game: Aue had more possession, but Zwickau was good. The hosts seemed more dangerous with their switching actions, although they didn’t always finish them cleanly. But suddenly it was the “Veilchen” who received a momentum after losing the ball in Zwickau – and also used it: After a bad pass from Löhmannsröben, Omar Sijaric drove the ball forward at high speed and served Nazarov, who scored the 0:1 (62nd minute). ).

Dimitrij Nazarov makes it 1-0 for Aue.

FSV initially reacted well to being behind: Davy Frick (64′) and Löhmannsröben (65′) scored goals after set pieces, before Jonjic on the other side missed the chance to decide after a lob from Nazarov (72′). In the final phase, the Zwickau fought for the equalizer, but found it increasingly difficult. Gomez (88th) scored a shot in the penalty area after a long ball, which Männel easily saved. In injury time, another loss of possession by Zwickau decided the game: Substitute Boris Tashchy picked up the ball after a Zwickau throw-in, rounded Frick and scored to make it 0:2 (90+5).

—

can