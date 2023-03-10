Status: 03/10/2023 12:04 p.m

With the away game at leaders SV Elversberg, veteran coach Ernst Middendorp begins his mission to save third division bottom SV Meppen on Saturday. The 64-year-old gave up his job in South Africa for his commitment to the Emsländer. Although his time at Swallows FC might have ended soon anyway.

Last Friday, Ernst Middendorp was once again in his element. His “Moroka Swallows” lost the home game in the South African Premiership against the Orlando Pirates 4-1 and are now 14th in the table. continue to worry about relegation. The German coach then spoke Tacheles in the interview. He criticized some of his players for lacking identification with the club after the fifth bankruptcy in his tenth encounter as Swallows trainer. The football teacher was then asked whether he could understand the disappointment of the fans. “I’m a trainer and not a PR consultant or whatever,” the 64-year-old replied annoyed.

Of course, the question of his own position was not left unanswered, after all Middendorp only scored eleven points with the Johannesburg club. “If he’s not happy with the results, let him make a decision,” replied the coach, meaning “he” is Leon Prins, the club’s CEO. South African media then speculated that the coach wanted to force his release with his clear statements.

But such a thing never happened again. Last Tuesday, Middendorp himself ended his employment with the club, which originally lasted until 2026, and returned to his homeland in Emsland to save the Meppen team from being relegated to the third division.

“Power-Ernst” should get Meppen moving

The SVM has celebrated just three wins in 25 games. Certainly not everything was bad under Middendorp’s predecessor Stefan Krämer, who was released last Saturday after the 2: 3 in the basement duel with Halleschen FC. But when you look at it soberly, the squad doesn’t give much more than the measly 20 points that have been played together so far. But maybe one or the other player just lacked the right speech. A clear speech has always been the trademark of the “resisters from South Africa” ​​(“Süddeutsche Zeitung”).

“I’m a born leader, a general. I like to set the tone. I’m no good as a subject! You can only keep me or fire me.”

Ernst Middendorp

“I describe my style as authoritarian and communicative,” Middendorp, who was elected coach of the century by Arminia Bielefeld in 2005, once said. In reality, it often looked like this: “Don’t stand there like an egg timer,” said “power seriousness,” as he is called, once at a player. The trainer, who comes from Freren in the Emsland, never left any doubt that he is no friend of flat hierarchies: “I’m a born leader, a general. I like to set the tone. As a subject, I’m not suitable for that! You can only keep me or fire me.”

Over 400 games as a coach in South Africa

It remains to be seen whether this strict management style is still relevant in modern football. Middendorp will probably no longer pursue a career as a diplomat. But he has proven often enough that he can give teams new impetus. Last 14 years abroad. The coach worked in China, Thailand, Cyprus and for a particularly long time in South Africa. In over 400 first division games, Middendorp was there on the line. Although he has repeatedly clashed with referees, officials and reporters, he enjoys a good reputation in the country.

Meppen “a very attractive task”

His move to Meppen was all the more surprising – at least for outsiders. Because Middendorp seems to have been waiting for this chance to prove themselves again in Germany. “I think that you can see that I’m actually always happy to take on projects like this, because I think that with the experience, especially now over the almost 30 years, you can see relatively quickly where you have to start and It’s a very attractive task,” the 64-year-old explained to the “Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung”. Of course, the connection to Emsland also influenced his decision, he added.

Debut in Elversberg: “Cheer up, chest out!”

Middendorp led the first training session with his new team on Wednesday afternoon. Unsurprisingly, he did not take on the role of the silent observer, but some of his actors loudly raised their chests. For example, he demanded: “Let out the entertainment shit” or criticized: “Shut up, man! Get that thing in the box!” Football can be that easy. Or not. Because whether the Krämer successor hits the right note with the kicking Meppener staff will be shown for the first time on Saturday when the game at leaders Elversberg is due (2 p.m., in the live center on >).

Middendorp announces “changes”.

Some SVM professionals should then look pretty stupid when reading out the starting formation. Because: “I’ve only seen the players for three days, but I got clear impressions,” said Middendorp and announced “changes”.

The 64-year-old wants to do the seemingly impossible, a win for the designated promoted team, immediately and has a recipe ready for this: “We must now take place as a team at most, otherwise you can’t get anything in Elversberg. The pressure is there. But fear is one bad adviser. Cheer up, chest out!”

Possible lineups:

SV Elversberg: Kristof – Fellhauer, Antonitsch, Correia, Neubauer – Jacobsen, Dürholtz, Feil, Rochelt – Woltemade, Schnellbacher

SV Meppen: Domaschke – Ballmert, Soares, Mazagg, Risch – Käuper, Blacha, Hemlein, Alvarez, Abifade – Pourié

This topic in the program:

Hello Lower Saxony | 03/11/2023 | 19:30 o’clock