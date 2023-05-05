Stuttgart at Hertha BSC in a basement duel – Dardai and Hoeneß fear for Berlin

Status: 05/05/2023 6:02 p.m

In the basement duel, VfB Stuttgart could bring Hertha from Berlin very close to relegation. That would not be right for VfB coach Sebastian Hoeneß either. Just like Berlin’s coach Pal Dardai, he has a deep connection to Hertha.

With a victory in the basement duel on Saturday (from 3.20 p.m. live in the audio stream on sportschau.de) at bottom Hertha BSC, VfB Stuttgart could not only take another step towards staying up, it could also take the “old lady” a little closer towards relegation bump.

Should the Swabians win in the capital, they would have a nine-point lead over the Berliners with three games left. It was getting tighter for Hertha, already six points behind the relegation place. Should VfL Bochum win at Borussia Mönchengladbach, relegation would almost be sealed.

Berlin and the eternal Pal Dardai

That almost breaks the heart of Berlin coach Pal Dardai. Only recently did he take over the “ascension commando relegation” from the hapless Sandro Schwarz. So far he hasn’t been able to turn things around and started with two defeats. It is Dardai’s third term as head coach, twice he has saved the club from relegation. He has been with the club since 1997. He was a player, youth coach, worked in the youth academy, experienced ups and downs. His son Marton is a professional at Hertha. Dardai and Berlin, that’s love.

Hoeneß and the deep connection to Berlin

But even Sebastian Hoeneß is not happy that he could bring Hertha closer to relegation with a win for his VfB Stuttgart. For ten years he played for the capital club, for the juniors and for the second team. His father Dieter was the manager of the blue and whites at the time.

Hoeneß also began his coaching career in Berlin, between 2011 and 2013 he coached the U19s at Hertha Zehlendorf. Hoeneß and Berlin may not be love – but it is certainly a deep connection.

Hoeneß took over VfB in April and, in contrast to Dardai, immediately brought a breath of fresh air to Hertha. Under him, Stuttgart are still undefeated in the Bundesliga. There were two wins and two draws.

Dardai on Hoeneß: “A very good boy”

When Hoeneß played in the second Hertha team, Dardai was on the professional team. He left a lasting impression on Hungary. “From time to time he trained with us, a very good boy, an honest boy, great character” says Dardai.

Now it’s time to meet again on the sidelines. This brings back more memories for Dardai, for example of Sebastian’s father, who had made Hertha a top team in the meantime. “In general, I’m also very satisfied with Dieter. A great guy back then. It was a pleasure with him. It was a really wonderful time.” said Dardai.

Matchday 31: The game kicks off on May 6th, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. VfB Stuttgart plays in Berlin. Reporter: Tabea Kunze.

Hoeneß on Berlin: “I certainly don’t wish them to go down”

It’s a special game for both coaches. Dardai demanded four wins from his team in the final sprint of the league, the first against Stuttgart. The Swabians need the points themselves.

“All in all, I certainly don’t wish Hertha to go down. But I’m with VfB now, I’m extremely happy there and we have our own goals.” , says 40-year-old Hoeneß. And then he has one more wish: “If there is a constellation that we win the game and they still stay in, I would probably welcome it.”