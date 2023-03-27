Desire of last snow of spring in Austria? There are at least 4 truly stimulating ideas for deciding to book a holiday beyond the Alps: skiing among the palm trees, with a Caribbean atmosphere, immersing yourself in the snow and spas with forest wellnessrecharge your batteries with toboggan descents or aim directly at skiing on the glacier for the May 1st long weekend.

Palm trees between the huts in the Gastein Valley in the Salzburgerland

“palm trees on the pastures” the rhyme sounds good in German and means “palm trees among the huts”: at the end of March on the slopes of Gastein Valley, in the Salzburgerland, palm trees sprout between the ski slopes. Skiing among the palm trees, with the warm spring sun and the delights of the refuges that make available to guests not only typical dishes but also comfortable deck chairs to feel “on the beach”. The ski slopes are perfectly groomed and the “exotic” and “Caribbean” feeling delights all snow sports enthusiasts.

Among the hotels in this beautiful valley, theHotel Bismarck (which is part of the Austria per l’Italia association as the staff also speaks Italian), which from 15 March to 2 April offers the seventh night free (and children under 10 stay free). In half board (also with afternoon snack, the price starts from Euro 834,- per person, instead of Euro 973 / 7 nights). And after sunbathing among the palm trees and adrenaline-pumping descents served by the 10 modern lifts, you return to the hotel to relax in the thermal water pools: 4 warm tubs for resting in a context of thermal well-being.

Forest Wellness in the Bad Kleinkirchheim area

More snow and spas are the proposals of theHotel Trattlerhof in Carinthia, which for March offers ski passes and admissions to the thermal baths with a 50% discount: 3 nights from 339 euros per person, with half board, including the discount for the thermal baths and the free ski pass for the Bad Kleinkirchheim ski area. Don’t miss it Forest Wellnessan enchanting bathing and sauna experience on around 1,000 square meters indoors and outdoors: a wellness area was created in the former Trattler stables equipped with natural materials with many highlights, such as the panoramic sauna with exclusive steam infusions , the natural aromatic steam bath, rain showers, large relaxation area, new infrared cabin.

Tobogganing in Carinthia

Also in Carinthia, the Organic country house Arche, another structure that is part of the Austria per l’Italia Association, offers tobogganing in the spectacular landscape of St. Oswald. Here snowshoeing and snow in a slow version slow down the rhythms of daily life to learn to live without stress: walks lead to energetic places where you can recharge and fill up on energy.

For those who want to ski find in ski area Klippitztörl 6 lifts, while for families and beginners the snowy area has a ski lift where you can learn to ski in a fairytale landscape. No chaos but just a lot of tranquility and pure nature. The three-night package for two adults and two children under 12 from 495 euros for the whole family including half board.

Skiing on the glacier in Tyrol on the 1st May long weekend

In Tyrol, theHotel Bergcristall in the Stubai valley offers skiing on the Ghiacciaio Stubai Glacier also for the long weekend of April 25th and May 1st. If nature wakes up in the adjacent valleys, the snow still covers the Stubai glacier and the pleasant spring temperatures prolong the fun on the uncrowded slopes. The rate for 4 nights in half board (also with afternoon snack), access to the wellness centre, ski pass for 3 and a half days, starts from Euro 468.- per person. Ski enthusiasts will find in this snowy corner the last Alpine stronghold where they can ski even in late spring: the Stubai glacier is famous for its always perfect slopes.

Holidays in Austria with Austria for Italy

Discover Austria speaking Italian is possible in one of the hotel of the group “Austria for Italy”, an association founded in 1986. It is possible to book directly from the site at competitive rates. In the 5, 4 and 3 star hotels located throughout Austria, guests are welcomed under the motto “where hospitality speaks Italian”. By visiting the site www.vacanzeinaustria.com there is the possibility to request the free delivery of the catalog or to subscribe to the monthly newsletter; the site contains presentations of the hotels with images, suggested itineraries in the city and in the mountains and a section dedicated to news and current special offers. Another section collects many packages for all themes, both summer and winter: art and culture, family stays, spas and treatments, wellness and beauty, active holidays, golf, horse riding, cycling and mountain biking, skiing and winter sports, motorcycle holidays, or hunting and fishing in the Austrian countryside.

