Some products know how to enter the hearts of cyclists more than others, not only for their high performance, safety and comfort, but also for their ability to attract over time thanks to finishes that keep up with trends. And it is precisely the most daring and look-conscious cyclists that KASK has thought of in choosing the new colors of Protone Icon, one of the most iconic helmets for design, comfort and versatility, suitable for road cycling, gravel, cyclocross and cross-country MTB .

4 new colors of the Protone Icon cycling helmet

The Protone Icon collection extends to four new color proposals, all with a Matt finish. A combination of matte shades to add style to any cyclist’s presence, inspired by the planet’s great natural spaces: Lavender, Tangerine, Forest Green and Sahara.

Safety, aerodynamics, comfort and ventilation

Protone Icon is a helmet capable of guaranteeing high levels of safety, aerodynamics, comfort and ventilation. The helmet is created thanks to the seamless technology that joins the upper and lower parts of the shell, giving an elegant and refined appearance, as well as aerodynamic advantages. The OCTOFIT+ adjustment system acts optimally on the comfort and stability of the helmet, while the vertical stabilizer along the nape of the neck provides ergonomic support for the neck, allowing for better balance and a customizable fit.

Protone Icon is also equipped with a reflective insert on the back which helps to increase safety on the road. The internal lining, made with CoolMax® fabric, is comfortable, quick-drying, removable and washable. As with all KASK helmets, Protone Icon has passed the KASK Rotational Impact WG11 Test, the internal test protocol adopted by KASK, based on scientific sources, with which to measure the performance of its helmets with respect to rotational impacts.

Sizes and color options

Protone Icon is available in three sizes (Small, Medium and Large) to cover a circumference range from 50 to 62 centimetres.

The helmet with a weight of 230 g in size M (CE EN 1078 standard) is now available in 13 color options at a price of 275.00 Euro.

