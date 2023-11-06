Torino-Sassuolo 2-1, goals and highlights: a goal from Vlasic decides

After the defeat in the Italian Cup, Torino achieved a precious success in the championship by beating Sassuolo 2-1 at the Olimpico. The Granata started strong and found the advantage with Sanabria. The response from Dionisi’s team comes with Thorstvedt. In the second half, Laurienté hit the crossbar and Toro took the lead again with Vlasic scoring the goal that decided the match

