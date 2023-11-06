Home » Torino-Sassuolo 2-1, goals and highlights: a goal from Vlasic decides
World

Torino-Sassuolo 2-1, goals and highlights: a goal from Vlasic decides

by admin
Torino-Sassuolo 2-1, goals and highlights: a goal from Vlasic decides

After the defeat in the Italian Cup, Torino achieved a precious success in the championship by beating Sassuolo 2-1 at the Olimpico. The Granata started strong and found the advantage with Sanabria. The response from Dionisi’s team comes with Thorstvedt. In the second half, Laurienté hit the crossbar and Toro took the lead again with Vlasic scoring the goal that decided the match

REPORT CARDS

See also  Hanger in Malagò: "The ATP Finals are the heritage of the whole country, it is useless to register the merits"

You may also like

FARC Dissidents Declare Suspension of Dialogue Table and...

TIM is American, the Board of Directors accepted...

here is the program for the week

Then Gregory, Italian citizenship for the English newborn...

New Delhi Schools Closed and Traffic Restricted as...

Crosses, crítica de Goodnight, God Bless, I Love...

Bread Attack: Cuban Etecsa Office’s Window Gets Smashed...

We premiere the video clip for “Laga” by...

Macron’s Justice Minister on trial for conflict of...

Rade Bogdanovic criticizes Barak Bahar from Zvezda |...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy