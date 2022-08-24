Michael Fabbri will direct Lazio-Inter, anticipation of the third day scheduled for Friday at 20.45. The referee of the Ravenna section will have Pagliardini and Vecchi as assistants, the fourth official will be Maresca, while the Var staff will be Aureliano and Carbone. Juventus-Rome, the match scheduled for Saturday at 18.30 will be directed by Massimiliano Irrati of Pistoia, with Preti and Berti linesmen, Abisso fourth official, Di Paolo and Paganessi referees Var. Milan-Bologna (Saturday at 20.45) was assigned to Gianluca Manganiello di Pinerolo, while Fiorentina-Napoli (Sunday 8.45 pm) will be directed by Livio Marinelli from Tivoli.