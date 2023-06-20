Home » 42,000 tickets for ÖFB duel with Sweden gone
The Ernst Happel Stadium is expected to be almost full for the European Championship qualifier between Austria and Sweden on Tuesday evening (8.45 p.m.). By early Monday afternoon, over 42,000 tickets had been sold and 3,000 remaining tickets were still available. However, all 48,500 seats will not be occupied because the Swedes only need about 850 of their 2,700 tickets.

The ÖFB home international game with the most attendance in the recent past was the 3-1 draw in the Happel Stadium against Croatia in the Nations League on September 25 last year, with 45,700 visitors. Scouts from Bayer Leverkusen, Union Berlin, 1. FC Köln, Lille, Racing Straßburg, RB Leipzig, Torino, Mönchengladbach, Freiburg, Bologna and Wolfsburg will also be among the audience.

