Austria’s foil fencers came eighth at the European Games in Poland. Olivia Wohlgemuth, Lilli Maria Brugger and Freya Cenker first beat Great Britain 45:37 in Kraków on Wednesday, followed by a 42:45 defeat against France in the quarter-finals.

The two games in the placement round for places five to eight were also lost with 32:45 against Poland and 33:45 against Spain. The team competitions held in Poland also count as European Championships.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook