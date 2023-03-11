Home Sports Marco Odermatt dominates the Kranjska Gora giant ahead of Alexis Pinturault
Sports

by admin
Marco Odermatt won his 5th winter giant this Saturday in Kranjska Gora (Slovenia) ahead of Alexis Pinturault (+0”23) and Henrik Kristoffersen (+0”37), which mathematically secures him the big crystal globe . This is the first giant podium for the Courchevel skier since his 3rd place in Adelboden in January 2022, and the second of the winter after his 3rd place in the super-G at Beaver Creek.

A second giant is scheduled for Sunday (9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.).

More information to follow…

