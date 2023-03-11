Home News President of the Community Action Board in Pailitas was assassinated
President of the Community Action Board in Pailitas was assassinated

In the village of San José, belonging to the municipality of Pailitas, Yeison Jacome was killed with several gunshot wounds, in a gunshot attack that the authorities are investigating whether it was a hit man or an attempted kidnapping. These events occurred this Friday morning.

In the same event, Andrés Guarín was injured and was sent to a hospital in the region.

Both victims were traveling on a motorcycle when they were surprised by shots by unknown subjects who were driving in a gray car, according to the community.

For their part, the authorities indicated that a man was captured in flagrante delicto as an alleged participant in the criminal act. This person was identified as Juan Carlos Carrascal Rueda.

This case remained under investigation through the Curumaní Sectional Prosecutor’s Office 19.

It was established that Yeison Jacome was president of the Community Action Board of the Nueva Granada neighborhood and carried out social work.

