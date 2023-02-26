The choice to stay in their camp on your last penalties was therefore intended to mark the bonus try?

Yes, it was the scenario that we had studied the day before (Friday) in our scenario meetings. There, the question was “three tries everywhere, there are four minutes left and we lead by four points”… We then decided to seek the offensive bonus while also knowing that we could lose the ball. Which happened because we didn’t score straight away. In their camp, if we are good, it is possible. We had made this choice on Friday evening and it was the right one.