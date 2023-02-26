Home World In Iran, girls poisoned to close girls’ schools
World

In Iran, girls poisoned to close girls’ schools

by admin
In Iran, girls poisoned to close girls’ schools

In recent months in Qom, one of the main religious cities of Iran, a center par excellence of Shiite studies, a drama has taken place involving hundreds of girls, poisoned in their schools “intentionally”, as admitted by the Deputy Minister of Health .

Charlie Hebdo scratching the mullahs: Tehran against France for the cartoons on Khamenei

by our correspondent Anais Ginori

The “Taliban” example

The goal was to close girls’ schools. Health and government sources but also local and international media have revealed the outlines, which remain unclear at the moment, of this gruesome story, which however highlights once again the brutality of the authorities, intent on bloody repression of dissent and a gag for women. As it happens, schools and universities are precisely the places where political opposition to the regime is formed, which the conservative authorities fear the most and which they aim to close, as if to replicate the example of neighboring Afghanistan which – under the Taliban yoke – it banned girls’ education.

House-to-house militants: the new strategy of repression in Iran

Di Fariborz Kamkari

Since the end of November, local media have reported cases of respiratory poisoning of hundreds of girls as young as 10 in the city’s schools. According to the agency Irnalast February 14 the parents of the pupils gathered in front of the city governorate to “ask for explanations”, while today the Deputy Minister of Health Youness Panahi revealed that “it emerged that some individuals wanted all schools, especially girls’ schools, were closed”.

See also  The Russian "merchant of death" for the US basketball star

Iran, the letter from Alessandra Campedelli: “That’s why, after the women’s protests, I could no longer coach the women’s national volleyball team”

by Alessandra Campedelli

The poisoning – he later explained – was caused by “chemical compounds available not for military use, and is neither contagious nor transmissible”. For their part, the ministries of intelligence and education have limited themselves to saying that they are collaborating to find the source of the poisoning. At the moment, he writes the France Press, no arrests were announced. In addition to Qom, the city of Borujerd, in the center of the country, was also the scene of similar episodes. In the last 48 hours, report Bbc Persianmore than 90 high school girls went to the hospital with symptoms of poisoning.

Previous

It is not the first time that similar cases have been mentioned in Iran. At the end of October, the case of a 21-year-old university student, Negin Abdolmaleki, who died of drinking poisoned alcohol caused a sensation. The revelations about drugged or poisoned activists in prison, punished for having participated in the protests, are also disconcerting.

Meanwhile, in the last few hours, a Spanish citizen, Ana Baneira, 24, who has been detained since last November, has been released. The circumstances of the arrest have never been specified, but the period of detention coincides with the peak of protests in Iran, following the death of Mahsa Amini in September.

You may also like

Aleksandar Stanojević gets fired from Konjaspor | Sport

King Bourbon Saber wins again and approaches the...

A 17-year-old in resuscitation for meningitis, 60 in...

Dejana Bačko’s first video from the maternity ward...

Nokia G22: Specs and Details | MobIT

Diablo 4 inspired a high fashion collection at...

Palermo-Ternana, Verre returns to training but difficult employment...

Iran, 10-year-old girls poisoned to close girls’ schools

Udinese-Spezia | Sottil: “Today I’m really angry. Thats...

Covid, new Wsj revelations: “Born of a laboratory...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy