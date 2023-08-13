5 expert tips to prevent it

During the summer time intimate discomforts in the vulvar area tend to be more frequent – such as sensations of itching, burning and irritation – which compromise women’s serenity and can become uncomfortable holiday companions.

Meclon Lenex, cosmetic of the Alfasigma group, with the aim of promoting greater knowledge in the field of female intimate well-being, talks about it together with the Dr. Rossella Nappi, professor of obstetrics and gynecology at the University of Paviaas well as a member of the Executive Committee of the International Society of Gynecological Endocrinology (ISGE).

Intimate discomfort in summer: infection or irritation?

Intimate disorders are not always of infectious origin; vulvar irritations, in fact, can also be caused by external agentssuch as contact dermatitis, affecting the outermost part, that of the vulva.

Compared to other parts of the body, in fact, the vulvar skin is exposed to many irritating agents including poor perspiration, friction, vaginal secretions, urine, microtraumaswhich increase the susceptibility of the skin to irritation and allergic contact dermatitis.

Why is summer such a sensitive time?

“There are many factors that make intimate discomfort frequent in the summer. Primarily the heat – and therefore sweating – but also the humidity. Bad habits and unregulated food also play their part – in the summer the lifestyle tends to be more lax – then the use of snug-fitting clothes and acrylic fabrics, as well as clearly stress due to depilation of the genital areas. In short, all factors that modify the vulvar environment, making it more susceptible and therefore conducive to the sensation of discomfort.” comments Dr. Rossella Nappi.

“The health of the vulva” – continues the doctor – “has a direct influence on vaginal health, for this reason it is necessary to adopt some behaviors to prevent discomfort or to soothe them before they become more serious.”

The 5 tips to prevent vulvar discomfort

Intimate hygiene is essential.

Intimate hygiene must respect the anatomical-physiological specificities of the genital tissues. To be considered correct, it must be daily and not too frequent, never using only water or ordinary soap: it is preferable to choose intimate cleansers with clinically tested formulations, which respect the physiological vulvar pH which is in the range 3.8 and 4.2, which can be placed between the skin (pH 4.7) and vaginal (average pH 3.5).

Choose cleansers that can provide microbial control and other intimate health benefits without negatively impacting the natural vulvovaginal microbiota balance. Avoid douching and, if you use wipes for intimate hygiene during the day, make sure they are of the highest quality.

Fabrics: linen and more

Briefs or thongs in synthetic fabrics not being breathable can contribute to causing discomfort: the best choice is always a 100% cotton white brief.

Also for clothing, avoid tight-fitting and too snug synthetic fabrics that favor rubbing and can irritate the vulvar skin.

OK in the bathroom but be careful afterwards

Wearing a wet swimsuit, sitting on the shore or on the sand: all frequent behaviors, but which we should avoid if possible.

Sanitary pads and panty liners

The use of panty liners or tampons without menstrual flow is not recommended in any season. In summer, above all, it is advisable to pay more attention to changing panty liners/internal or external pads frequently, having washed your hands beforehand.

Waxing yes, but watch out for irritation

The hydrolipidic film of the epidermis of the vulva acts as a protective factor and must be kept as intact as possible. Groin waxing can cause itching, discomfort and redness, so it’s important to pay attention to the temperature of the wax, which must remain warm, but not too hot, to guarantee a decisive and decisive tear. If the wax is too hot it will inflict the temperature trauma on the skin, as well as the mechanical trauma of the tear.

